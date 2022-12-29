Understanding the increase in migration at the US-Mexico border | Migration News





San Antonio, Texas, USA Dozens of hopeful asylum seekers and refugees crowd the parking lot of a suburban shopping mall north of San Antonio next to a resource center on migration run by the southern US border town.

Most left their homes in Ecuador and Nicaragua weeks earlier to make dangerous treks north in search of a better and safer life in the United States.

Ecuadorians Juleisy, 19, and Fernanda, 25, who asked that their surnames not be used due to security concerns along the way, avoiding kidnappings, extortion and rape at the hands of the drug cartels.

Luis Jehn, a 46-year-old father of four, flew to Ecuador from his native Dominican Republic and trekked for days through the jungle before finally reaching the US border with Mexico by bus.

Twenty-six-year-old Salvador Diaz said he made the toughest decision of his life and left his wife and three-year-old son in Nicaragua in hopes of one day bringing them to the United States.

They are all part of a tidal wave of asylum seekers and refugees who have arrived at the US southern border with Mexico in recent months, fleeing economic hardship, political upheaval and the gang violence in their country of origin.

Salvador Diaz, 26, stands outside the San Antonio Migrant Resource Center [John Savage/Al Jazeera]

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported more than 2.2 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022, which ran from October 2021 to the end of September 2022. This represents approximately 1.67 million in fiscal year 2021 and only 400,000 a year. before that.

The situation has been brewing for decades, experts said. Compelling reasons motivate people to take enormous risks to come to the United States, and for years Washington has implemented deterrent policies that have failed and forced migrants to dangerous lengths to reach the country.

The group gathered outside the San Antonio Migrant Resource Center said they crossed the lower reaches of the Rio Grande River, which separates the United States and Mexico, before reporting to border officials and asking for asylum.

They stayed in NGO-run shelters near the border for about a week before being transported to the resource center, which allows migrants to stay for three days. They said they were trying to arrange transportation to their various final destination cities in the United States where they know someone and would seek work there while awaiting the US asylum process.

Most said they had no other choice.

Were good people. If we were here to work, we don’t want anything for free, Johnathon, an Ecuadorian who asked that his last name not be used for security reasons, told Al Jazeera in San Antonio.

If it was safe and there was work in my country, I would have stayed there.

American politics

While Johnathon and the other asylum seekers were allowed to enter the United States, many were not so lucky. As 2022 draws to a close, hundreds of people have converged on the US border with Mexico hoping to be allowed into the country to seek asylum.

At the center of the uncertainty is a controversial public health order known as Title 42, which was invoked in 2020 by former President Donald Trump to allow for the rapid deportation of asylum seekers at the border. Those returned to Mexico under the policy often attempt to cross again, driving up encounter statistics.

Jorge Loweree, managing director of programs and strategy at the American Immigration Council, said the measure is a prime example of a policy that has made the problem worse. It was applied arbitrarily, inflated statistics and added to chaos, he told Al Jazeera.

Rights advocates say Title 42 violates international law and exposes people to threats in Mexico, including rape and murder, but several US border states say it’s needed to prevent an even bigger rise in arrivals.

US President Joe Biden, who has tried to reverse some of Trump’s toughest immigration policies, signaled his administration would end Title 42 deportations before backtracking and defending the practice in court.

In November, a federal judge ruled that the policy should be overturned.

But this month, the United States Supreme Court temporarily froze that order, putting the future of Title 42 and the lives of hundreds of people waiting along the border in limbo as the Supreme Court decides to whether or not to allow a group of US states to challenge its end. The policy will remain in place until at least February, when the court is due to hear arguments, and then rule.

When people are pushed to try to build a better life and find some level of security, the idea that we can isolate ourselves from the rest of the world with these policies and the problem will go away is a joke, Loweree said.

Republican Bus Campaign

While it’s unclear when a final decision on Title 42 will be made, Republican politicians have seized on the border situation in an effort to score political points against the Democrats.

Earlier this year, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending busloads of migrants and refugees to Democratic-run cities like New York and Chicago to pressure the federal government to it secures the border.

On Christmas Eve, more than 100 people were bussed from Texas and dropped off in freezing temperatures outside Washington, DC, the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is spearheading US attempts to stem the migration.

Other Republicans, including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, have joined the campaign, which critics have denounced as an inhumane political stunt.

In September, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also sent planes to Texas and lured nearly 50 Venezuelans, including several children, on a flight to the wealthy island of Marthas Vineyard in Massachusetts.

They were told there was a surprise gift for them and there would be jobs and housing waiting for them when they arrived, Massachusetts immigration attorney Rachel Self told the Times at the time. journalists.

DeSantis’ office vigorously defended the move, saying in a statement that Florida gave [the migrants] an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered them greater resources.

Asylum seekers stand outside the San Antonio Texas Migrant Resource Center [John Savage/Al Jazeera]

pressure cooker

Yet while conservatives tend to be more likely than liberals to say immigration has a negative impact on the country, according to a 2022 Gallup poll, most agree that US immigration policy is being broken. The question is how to fix it.

The southern border state was seen as an effective and valuable political tool rather than a problem that needs to be solved, Loweree said. The two parties must come together to negotiate to change the policy which has been counterproductive and has been for years.

The United States has the space and job opportunities to be more generous, said Elissa Steglich, co-director of the University of Texas Immigration Clinic at Austins School of Law. We could devote more resources to the problem and respond in a more humane way, Steglich told Al Jazeera.

This was echoed by UC Davis political science professor Brad Jones, who urged the Biden administration to abandon the United States’ longstanding policy of deterrence in favor of more humane measures on immigration.

Issue more visas, lift immigration quotas, better fund immigration courts, he said. But the issue has become so politicized that I don’t see that happening.

It’s a pressure cooker ready to explode.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/28/understanding-the-surge-in-migration-at-the-us-mexico-border The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos