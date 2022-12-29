UK Visas: Students can now switch to a skilled worker visa even before completing university. More details here





Amidst concerns that student visas could become difficult in the UK from 2023, there are ways to change your status to a work visa before you even graduate from university.

Yash Dubal, director of AY&J Solicitors UK, a London-based visa and immigration specialist, said the UK government was taking steps to remove barriers for international students who wish to remain in the UK and contribute to the workforce.

Previously, degree-level qualifications were required, even if students gained valuable skills and experience through other means, and Dubal referred to such requirements as an unnecessary hurdle.

The change in rules will provide greater flexibility and opportunities for international students and is a positive step towards attracting and retaining highly skilled talent in the UK,” said Dubal.

Additionally, eliminating degree-level qualifications is consistent with the Government’s stated objective of attracting the best and brightest global talent to the UK.

Additionally, these changes will make skilled worker visas more accessible to a larger number of individuals, who can contribute their skills and expertise to the UK economy. It is important that the UK continues to support and attract international talent. Because it will help spur innovation and growth in the UK.

Overall, these changes are welcome developments for international students in the UK and we look forward to their positive impact on the economy and society,” he added.

Last month, Rishisunak’s government announced the possibility of tougher measures as domestic net migration hit an all-time high in June.

Net migration in the UK has risen to 504,000 per year by June 2022, according to recently released data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The surge is above pre-Brexit levels. Most arrivals are from non-EU countries.

About 1.1 million long-term migrants arrived during this period, an increase of 435,000 from the previous year. The largest percentage of people leaving the UK were EU nationals. Around 138,000 new arrivals were added through three new visa schemes for Ukrainians, Afghans and British citizens in Hong Kong. Beyond that, students make up a large portion of arrivals.

Stay up to date on all business news, market news, breaking news events and the latest news updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to receive daily market updates. less subject

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/uk-visa-now-students-can-switch-to-skilled-worker-visa-even-before-finishing-college-details-here-11672148935907.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos