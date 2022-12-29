US imposes Covid testing requirements on travelers from China





The United States will require all travelers from China to present a negative Covid-19 test before boarding flights to the United States, federal health officials announced on Wednesday, citing concerns about an outbreak of COVID-19. infections in China and a lack of transparency from Chinese government officials about just how widespread that country’s outbreak is.

We know these measures will not eliminate all risk or completely prevent infected people from entering the United States, a federal health official said at a press briefing on Wednesday, but added that the measures will limit the number of infected people entering the country.

The new rules apply to all travelers departing from China, Hong Kong and Macau over the age of two, including US citizens, and apply to all travelers regardless of their vaccination status. The new requirements will take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on January 5, to give airlines time to implement them. China plans to start reopening its borders and allowing residents to travel without quarantine when they return home on January 8; a sharp increase in the number of travelers from China is expected worldwide,

publicity

The rules were quickly criticized by many public health experts who said they were popular because they appeared to do something, but would do little to stem transmission while possibly inspiring xenophobia and hatred. anti-Asian.

But a public health expert who has vehemently opposed travel bans nor been in favor of pre-departure testing said in this case China’s lack of transparency and its deplorable efforts to contain the virus through widespread vaccination and other methods have forced the hands of other countries to add restrictions. Every country has struggled with Covid, but China has struggled in inexplicable ways, said Jennifer Nuzzo, who directs the Center for Pandemic Preparedness at Brown University School of Public Health.

publicity

They really reduced testing and sequencing. China is seriously failing in its international obligations, Nuzzo said. What are other countries supposed to do?

Japan, India and Malaysia are countries that have already instituted new travel requirements for those arriving from China, and other countries like South Korea are expected to follow suit. Italy is requiring all travelers arriving from China to be tested for Covid on arrival after announcing that a recent flight to Milan found half of passengers had tested positive for Covid.

If such high infection rates among travelers departing from China are still confirmed, such results are worth testing on all passengers arriving from China when they land in the United States, said Carlos del Rio, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and professor of medicine. at Emory University. Del Rio was co-author of a study that found a small number of travelers in 2020 who tested negative 72 hours before boarding a plane that tested positive upon landing. I would do both, he said.

Also, he said, the Covid tests and results given in China might not be reliable. Why should we trust them for testing if we don’t trust them in other areas? He asked. He also called on the US government to be transparent about the new restrictions and to report on their effectiveness.

Additionally, federal health officials announced they would be stepping up efforts to track new variants by adding Seattle and Los Angeles airports to airports participating in the CDC’s Traveler-Based Genomic Surveillance Program, a volunteers who ask travelers to take Covid tests when they arrive and then sequence the viruses of those who test positive. The program will now cover 500 weekly flights, including nearly 300 from China and surrounding areas and could provide us with an early warning of new variants, the federal official said.

Nuzzo said increased surveillance by the United States and other countries was essential because China was not providing information on which variants might be circulating there. They have the resources, they just don’t want to use them, she said, adding that having a huge blind spot on the map is really irresponsible.

The move comes as Covid cases, Covid hospitalizations and deaths are reported to have skyrocketed in China following the country’s relaxation of Covid rules after several months of a zero Covid strategy. US health officials are particularly concerned about the widespread infection because so few Chinese citizens have been infected and are considered immunologically naïve. Nuzzo compared the situation in China, which has a massively under-immunized population and limited access to antiviral drugs like Paxlovid, to near-2020 conditions.

Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist and professor at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, told the BBC that his models suggest that due to the low efficacy of vaccines used in China and the increasing weather has passed since many people were vaccinated there. , 1 million people in China could die from Covid in 2023, with 300,000 deaths occurring by April 1. Mokdad is among a number of public health officials who do not support the new travel restrictions but instead urge the United States to help China vaccinate more of its population with updated mRNA vaccines to better cope with the variants currently in circulation.

But federal officials remain frustrated that China has rejected offers of support and vaccine doses from the United States and other countries. Chinese officials have publicly indicated they do not need support at this time, a federal official said at Wednesday’s briefing, adding that the United States stands ready to offer support if it is. asked.

Others said they were puzzled by new rules imposed on travelers from China as US health officials did little to ask their own citizens to mask up and get vaccinated for control viral spread. Like we peed in the proverbial pool until it was bright yellow, but now we don’t want anyone else to pee in it, Stella Safo, HIV primary care physician and advocate for health equity, posted on Twitter.

To comply with the new rules, passengers can submit the results of a PCR test or an approved antigen test performed via a monitored telehealth appointment. Travelers who have tested positive for Covid recently and ten days before their flight, can submit documents about their infection and recovery to be able to fly.

The restrictions apply to travelers departing from China, as well as passengers transiting through airports of entry popular among travelers from China, including Vancouver, Toronto and Seoul. China currently requires travelers arriving from the United States to submit negative Covid tests taken within 48 hours of departure.

NOTE: This story has been updated to include public health experts’ reaction to new federal travel requirements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statnews.com/2022/12/28/u-s-imposes-covid-testing-requirements-on-travelers-from-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos