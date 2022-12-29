It is not ‘appropriate’ for the UK to release details about the impact of post-Brexit Israel trade agreements.





Former International Trade Sec, now Minister for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps signed an advisory agreement with the Israeli side on the construction of the Tel Aviv Metro.

The government said it was not appropriate to release details of its post-Brexit trade deal with Israel.

The details of the agreement facilitating half a billion trade between the countries will not be made public, the Department of International Trade (DIT) confirmed today.

The deal is focused on increasing UK exports of services to the UK by nearly 80 million, including items such as financial services and advice on the construction of a new Tel Aviv metro.

The UK government has said it will not release information on the impact of the UK-Israel deal on GDP.

A DIT spokesperson said: A free trade agreement with Israel will strengthen our 5 billion trade relationship and increase British services exports to Israel by up to 78 million.

It is not appropriate to use the same modeling that Australia and New Zealand use for deals, as the UK-Israel talks are focused on strengthening specific sectors that are experiencing rapid growth in demand, such as digital, technology and financial services.

The deal was signed earlier this year along with others drawn up by the UK, including Australia and New Zealand.

We have reached out to the Israeli embassy in the UK for comment.

Figures released by the British government earlier this month showed that based on ONS figures, the UK reported a total trade deficit with Israel of $155 million, up from $645 million for the fourth quarter to the end of the second quarter of 2021. We had a trade surplus.

For the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022, the UK had a trade deficit with Israel of $596 million compared to a trade surplus of $393 million for the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021.

Meanwhile, for the fourth quarter to the end of the second quarter of 2022, the UK reported a services trade surplus with Israel of 441 million, compared to a services trade surplus of 252 million for the fourth quarter to the end of the second quarter of 2021. .

