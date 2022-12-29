Why the United States is considering a digital dollar





With fewer consumers using cash regularly and more countries embracing virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve and several other major banks launched a 12-week pilot program last month to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists wonder if a digital currency will live up to its potential, such as making banking services more affordable.

The program is the final step for the central bank to begin its rollout. These efforts also follow the introduction of the eCash Act in March by Representative Stephen Lynch, D-Mass. The bill, which was co-sponsored by three other Democratic lawmakers but failed to pass either house, would call on the Treasury Department to take steps to implement a government-minted digital currency.

The reality is that cash, i.e. physical currency, is disappearing in virtually every economy in some countries… The use of cash is already plunging and I suspects that the day will come even in the United States when the currency will no longer be used, said Eswar Prasad, professor of trade policy at Cornell University.

Using digital tokens representing customer deposits, the pilot will test how these tokens are settled through the central bank using a ledger shared by institutions.

When properly implemented, a central bank digital currency can facilitate money transfers and reduce costs for individuals and businesses, especially for people who cannot afford to use banks. traditional trade. But it could also become a privacy threat, experts say.

Once an obscure part of financial technology, digital currencies have become more mainstream over the past five years in particular, as interest in the bitcoin cryptocurrency has grown. Cryptocurrencies have offered a method of payment outside of formal banking systems, but interest has grown as they have also become the subject of financial speculation, with fortunes being quickly earned and much more easily lost. When cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed last month, ordinary customers were unable to withdraw their funds, prompting investigations by the SEC, the US Attorney’s Office in New York and Congress, and law enforcement agencies. charges against former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Central bank digital currencies like that of the Federal Reserve differ from cryptocurrencies in important ways. Many cryptocurrencies can be generated by anyone with the ability to mine currency, using computers to solve complex equations. But a central bank digital currency is currency issued and backed by you guessed it a central bank, just like a hard currency.

With cash being replaced by digital transactions in many settings, Prasad said the question for the central bank then becomes whether it will maintain the viability of its money at the retail level by issuing a digital form of its currency.

Digital currencies have been launched or are being tested by at least 15 central banks, including those of China, Canada and Jamaica, for various reasons. China, which began piloting its digital currency in 2020, expanded the digital yuan ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. According to some experts, the digital yuan could create an international currency to compete with the dollar, as well as create a payment system similar to those developed by Chinese companies such as WeChat or AliPay. The Eastern Caribbean Reserve Bank, which is unique in that it issues currency for eight countries, has created a digital currency intended to ease the costs of cross-border transactions and provide financial services to people who do not use not the banks.

Prasad said central bank digital currency (CBDC) could help people without bank accounts access financial services, including cashless payments.

A CBDC could fill this gap and create more competition, which could lower the costs of digital payments in the United States and provide alternative options, Prasad said.

A more accessible bank?

In the United States, 4.5% of households are unbanked (meaning no one at home has a bank account), according to a 2021 FDIC survey. Black Americans, Latinos, and poorer people are more likely to lack access to banking services. The most common reason given was that no one in the household had enough funds to meet the minimum deposit requirements. Since digital payment systems such as Venmo or Apple Pay require the use of bank accounts or credit cards, people without these financial services cannot use these payment systems either.

Mario Small, Quetelet professor of social sciences at Columbia University, said services often used by the unbanked, such as payday loans, have also largely moved online.

In this space, you can imagine the creation of a central bank digital currency, as opposed to something like bitcoin, could have a positive impact, Small said.

But Small warns that new payment services like a digital dollar could also simply recreate the inequalities of existing financial services.

I think the devil is going to be in the details, Small said. I expect the people most likely to adopt digital currencies are those who are already well connected to online financial services and the banking system. And so it is possible that if we are not careful about how to implement it, it will only exacerbate the inequalities that already exist.

Some central banks, including China, have created digital wallets that allow customers to hold digital currency issued directly by banks. But the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to work directly with clients. According to the Treasury Department’s Future of Money report released in September, allowing customers to hold digital currency with the Reserve Bank is a possibility, although the most feasible model is a two-tier system that uses intermediaries. such as private banks to issue digital currency to customers.

I think the Fed doesn’t want to be in that position and no central bank really wants to be in the position to start taking deposits, Prasad said.

Prasad said taking deposits would push the Federal Reserve into allocating credit as well, positioning itself as a possible competitive threat to commercial banks.

No central bank really wants to create a threat to the commercial banking system because commercial banks are very important in creating credit in an economy. So I think from a central bank perspective, I think the do-no-harm objective would come into play here, he said.

But he suggested the government could require commercial banks to offer low- or no-fee services to customers making small digital currency transactions, something other countries launching digital currencies have already begun to explore.

JW Mason, an associate professor of economics at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, is skeptical that a digital dollar is the way to solve the problem of people not having access to financial services.

This notion has been used to justify the Fed’s entry into the world of this exciting and cool new technology, which has a lot of people very excited, but which really has nothing to do with the problems that have been identified, has said Mason. .

There is a real problem here. But you don’t really need a new currency.

Mason said regulatory changes, such as allowing the Post Office to offer banking services again or restricting fees charged by commercial banks, would be a better way to help those who are unbanked.

You know, we can regulate the banks. It’s something we can do, Mason said.

Concern or protection of privacy?

There are also possible privacy issues with a digital currency. US dollars in the form of cash can be used without supervision. Digital payment systems such as apps and credit card leave records, and a digital dollar would likely leave a similar trail.

It could go drastically both ways in terms of privacy rights, said Lia Holland of digital rights organization Fight for the Future.

Currently, payment apps such as Venmo or Cashapp may collect data about the type of purchases you make, which may be shared with third parties, often for marketing purposes. Retailers also commonly follow specific consumers through online shopping, social media and loyalty programs. As for the US government, the Treasury Department monitors transactions it suspects are related to terrorist activities, while the IRS requires taxpayers to complete a special form if they receive more than $10,000. in related transaction(s) to guard against financial crimes.

Prasad agrees that privacy would be a concern for a digital dollar and said collecting user data is one of the reasons the Chinese government wanted to issue its own digital currency rather than allowing the domain to be controlled by private companies.

There, private companies that provided digital transactions were gathering huge amounts of data, which they were until recently unwilling to share with the government, Prasad said.

On the other hand, Holland said a privacy-protecting digital dollar that doesn’t try to profit from using information about your financial behavior would be an improvement over other payment services.

The digital dollar could serve as a return to privacy, Holland said.

Some legislators have taken note of these debates. The proposed eCash bill called on the Treasury Department to pursue digital currency in a way that replicates and serves the privacy, anonymity, and minimal transactional data-generating properties of physical currency and serves people who could not afford traditional financial services. like banks.

Despite this (unrealized) effort by Congress to protect consumer privacy, Holland said the ability to monitor digital transactions is incredibly tempting to legislators and legislators. And so for them to actually create a rights-preserving digital dollar would be an uphill battle.

