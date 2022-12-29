Another UK temperature record to be broken in 2022





Provisional figures from the Met Office National Weather Service suggest that 2022 will be the warmest year on record in the UK. The record-breaking summer heatwave was the burning cherry on top of 11 months of unusually sweltering weather in the UK.

This makes this year the hottest year across the UK since annual record keeping began 139 years ago. Zooming in on Britain specifically, 2022 will top the list of warmest years in the world’s oldest thermometric records for the Central England Temperature Series, which began 364 years ago.

The record set this year may not last very long

A warmer year is consistent with the true impacts we expect as a result of human-induced climate change. “It doesn’t mean that every year will be the warmest on record, but climate change continues to increase the chances of getting warmer in the coming decades,” Mark McCarthy, director of the National Weather Service’s National Climate Information Center, said in a press release today. there is,” he said.

The heatwave in July has disrupted communities accustomed to milder climates. For the first time, the Met Office has issued a Red Extreme Heat Warning for parts of the UK. The data center reported a cooling-related failure. Train tracks and airport runways reeled from the suffocating heat. Firefighters in England and Wales have responded to an increase in wildfires sparked by unusually hot and dry weather. In England and Wales, 3,271 excess deaths occurred during this summer’s heat wave.

The UK recorded its highest daily temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.54 degrees Fahrenheit) in Conningsby, Lincolnshire, on July 19. McCarthy said in a July statement that it would have been virtually impossible for mercury to rise above 40 degrees Celsius in the UK without human-induced climate change.

But those jaw-dropping figures weren’t enough to make for a record-breaking year for England. Record-breaking temperatures in July certainly boosted the overall temperature values ​​for the year, but that’s not all, McCarthy said in a statement today.

2022 started off with a bang. January 1 marked the warmest New Year’s Day in British history, reaching 16.3 degrees Celsius (61.34 degrees Fahrenheit) in London’s St James’ Park. In fact, every month except December was warmer than average, according to the Met Office. The National Weather Service still has days to document before releasing final figures on how hot it has been this year. But it is already clear that the average annual temperature across the UK has surpassed 2014, when the previous record was 9.88 degrees Celsius (49.78 degrees Fahrenheit).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/12/28/23529384/met-office-uk-weather-hottest-year-temperature-record-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos