US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks





The Biden administration is planning new coronavirus precautions for travelers arriving from China due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the country’s lack of transparent reporting data, federal officials said Wednesday. health.

From January 5, all air passengers aged 2 and over arriving from China will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test no later than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau.

The requirement will apply to all air passengers, regardless of nationality and vaccination status, officials said. They did not specify how long the policy will be in place.

Airlines must confirm the COVID-19 test result or recovery documentation of all passengers before boarding. Passengers who test positive more than 10 days prior to flight may provide documentation of COVID-19 recovery in lieu of a negative test result.

Passengers transiting through Incheon International Airport in Seoul, Pearson International Airport in Toronto and Vancouver International Airport en route to the United States will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test no later than two days before their departure to the United States if they’ve been to China in the past two days, officials said.

The move aims to reduce the number of infected passengers on planes and could give public health authorities time to identify and understand any potential new variants that may emerge.

The new policy reflects the Biden administration’s concern over the situation in China, which is rapidly ending its strict “zero COVID” policy in the face of protests.

As a result, infections run wild without adequate health infrastructure or enough vaccinations in place.

Nearly 7,000 civilians have now been killed in the war in Ukraine: UN Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest collapse

But the Chinese government has all but stopped reporting outbreak data, and Biden administration health officials have said they are concerned about potential new variants circulating without their knowledge. Officials said they did not know the true infection rate or the number of deaths and hospitalizations in China.

Officials said the United States had offered the Chinese government vaccines and other support for COVID-19, but had been rebuffed.

This story was last updated at 3:38 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3791023-us-to-impose-new-restrictions-on-travelers-from-china-amid-covid-outbreaks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos