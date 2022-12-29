



Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was particularly critical of the UK’s failure to act on the initial Covid outbreak and last night advised on whether to seek restrictions.

It comes after Italy became the first European country to require people arriving from China to be tested for COVID-19.

Italy’s decision to implement testing on all arrivals from China comes nearly three years after it was hit by the pandemic, making it the first Western country to date that has claimed more than 180,000 lives in the country.

This measure is essential to ensure surveillance and identification of all variants of the virus to protect the Italian population, said Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci.

Italy is already monitoring swab tests at Rome’s Fiumicino airport and Milan’s Malpensa airport, and it was found that one in two passengers arriving on a flight from China on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a non-essential test.

Virologists are looking at how China’s decision to suspend quarantine for international visitors from January 8 and resume issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own citizens from the same date could affect the global spread of the disease. I’m watching you anxiously.

The end of China’s zero-Covid approach comes amid a surge in the number of low-vaccination cases, particularly among the elderly.

The recent surge in transmission of Covid-19 in China has raised the possibility of a new strain appearing, a senior US health official told reporters in a telephone briefing.

Limited information is being shared regarding rising cases, hospitalizations and especially deaths. And with testing down across China, it’s hard to know what the actual infection rate is, health officials said.

The China Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported 5,231 new Covid cases and three deaths nationwide on Wednesday.

The current epidemic situation in China is generally predictable and under control, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday.

Hype, slander and political manipulation with ulterior motives cannot stand the test of fact, Wang added. He said Western media coverage of the Covid surge was completely biased.

But evidence suggests that hospitals and crematoriums across China continue to be overwhelmed by an explosion of Covid cases that have hit the elderly particularly hard.

It is expected that hundreds of millions of people will return to their hometowns for family reunions ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Some global health experts have said the virus could infect up to 1 million people a day, and international modeling groups have predicted that China could experience more than 2 million deaths.

“There are no plans to reintroduce COVID-19 testing, but there are no additional requirements for entry into the UK,” a government spokesperson said.

