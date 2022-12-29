CDC urges Americans to ‘reconsider’ travel to China amid COVID surge, will require testing





Travelers from China will have to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the United States starting next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The testing requirement will apply to travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and will cover all passengers regardless of nationality or vaccination status, the CDC said.

Americans should also “reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macao,” the CDC now urges. In a travel alert issued on Wednesday, the agency cited “reports that the healthcare system is overwhelmed,” as well as the risk of new variants.

Beyond masking when traveling in places like airports or airplanes, the CDC also recommends Americans visiting China wear masks when indoors in public.

The moves come amid a record wave of infections in China since it eased its “zero COVID” policy in early December. The Chinese government has also started easing travel restrictions imposed years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CDC is announcing this step to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the United States during the surge in COVID-19 cases in the [People’s Republic of China] given the lack of adequate and transparent viral epidemiological and genomic sequence data reported by the PRC,” the CDC said in a statement.

From January 5, airlines will have to collect proof of a negative COVID-19 test from all passengers aged 2 and over before they can board flights from China to the United States. Laboratory PCR tests as well as antigen self-tests will be accepted, provided they are supervised by a health care provider.

Travelers on connecting flights will also need to provide proof of a negative test.

People traveling to the United States via Incheon International Airport in South Korea, Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada and Vancouver International Airport in Canada will need to test negative if they have been in China during of the last 10 days.

“These three transit hubs cover the overwhelming majority of passengers traveling from the PRC and special administrative regions. We will continue to monitor travel patterns, adjust our approach as necessary, and update Americans in a timely manner. “, said the CDC. .

Federal health authorities have not required negative COVID-19 tests from international visitors since the requirement was removed in June. The United States continues to require all foreign travelers to prove they are fully vaccinated with the primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said Wednesday they were waiting until next week to impose the measure allowing airlines to implement the new requirements.

“It takes effort from the airlines to update their data systems to put all this in place, so we need to make this announcement today, but it will take time to implement the program,” a federal health official told reporters at a news conference. Report.

Officials first acknowledged on Tuesday that they were evaluating the move, pointing to similar measures put in place against China by Japan and other countries. They also cited China’s own rules for arriving international travelers, which continue to require Americans and other foreign visitors to test negative.

“We have always believed that for all countries, COVID response measures should be science-based and proportionate without affecting normal people-to-people exchanges,” Chinese Ministry of Affairs spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday. foreign, Wang Wenbin, before the US announcement.

Concern over COVID variants

In addition to the new requirement, the CDC said it is preparing to expand its current variant monitoring efforts to two new international airports in Los Angeles and Seattle.

The agency has already tracked the variants over the past few months spotted in voluntary tests collected from arriving international travellers. Wastewater collected from some aircraft bathrooms is also being tested for variants, the CDC says.

A total of some 290 weekly flights from China and neighboring countries will be covered by the program once expanded, the CDC said.

“We have very limited information in public databases about the variants that are currently circulating in China. Over the past few months, only about 100 sequences have been uploaded,” the federal health official said.

They cited the threat the virus could pose as it infects a large swath of “immunologically naïve” people in China.

“What worries us is a new variant that could emerge in China, with so many people infected in China in a short time, there is a chance or a probability that a new variant will emerge,” the official said. . .

Scientists have expressed frustration with the sparse sequencing of variants released by China amid the current wave of infections in the country, except for a handful of travellers.

All current variants circulating in China are descendants of Omicron, Chinese state media reported, citing their country’s health officials, with BA.5.2 and BF.7 dominating infections in the country.

First spotted earlier this year, these two strains have made up a fraction of the virus circulating in the United States to date. Instead, CDC estimates rank the BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and XBB strains as far exceeding them nationwide.

XBB-related infections have increased in the North East in recent weeks, reaching more than half of new infections in the region. Ahead of Christmas, federal data shows hospitalizations are reaching some of the highest rates since last February in the Northeast.

Scientists believe a descendant dubbed XBB.1.5 is behind the new surge, with evasive immune mutations that appear to bind well to human cells.

