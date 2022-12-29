Truss Regime Fool Premium Still Weaving Into UK Economy





The damage of Liz Truss’ radical economic experiment is still being felt in the UK, particularly in the mortgage market more than two months after she stepped down as prime minister.

Rishi Sunak’s efforts to reap blunt dividends by adopting an orthodox economic stance on public finances have unlocked much of the premium international investors have demanded on UK government borrowing costs after Truss’ disastrous mini-budget in September.

But experts said the mortgage market, where UK homeowners face more expensive deals after Trusss premiere, will take longer to resolve.

The mini-budget announced by Truss Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on September 23 focused on a $45 billion tax cut, the largest in 50 years.

Concerns about the size of the government debt needed to finance tax cuts have significantly increased the cost of government borrowing and caused the value of sterling to decline against the dollar.

At the height of the Trussonomics experiment, the additional rate of return investors demanded on Treasuries became known in financial markets as the idiot premium.

The City of London couldn’t understand why the Truss government hadn’t sacked Treasury Secretary Tom Scholar and asked the fiscal oversight body, the Office for Budget Responsibility, to scrutinize the mini-budget.

Dario Perkins, managing director of TS Lombard, a consultant who coined the term Moron Premium, said much of the UK government’s additional borrowing costs compared to its peers have now been nullified.

During the Truss regime, it was clear that Britain’s incompetent policies were becoming the subject of the market. The current administration has gone to great lengths to eliminate it.

HSBC economist Liz Martins said the financial market reversal of most dumb premiums is like dream bond yields falling again and the pound stronger than before Liz Truss became prime minister.

However, the improvement in UK government borrowing costs compared to other countries is not complete.

Since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation in July, the UK government’s 10-year borrowing cost has risen by more than 1.6 percentage points from 1.4 percentage points in France and 1.2 percentage points in Germany. The premium the UK will have to pay on 30-year government bonds is much larger, at more than half a percentage point.

Using slightly different calculations, James Smith, research director at the think tank Resolution Foundation, estimated that 10-year UK government bond yields have risen 0.4% more than AAA-rated European government bonds since Johnson announced his resignation. He said borrowing costs would increase by about $5 billion by 2027-28.

If the Prime Minister and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt’s efforts have eradicated much of the crazy premium from the public finances, this has not been the case with the mortgage market.

According to data from finance website Moneyfacts, the cost of an average two-year fixed mortgage transaction rose from 4.74% during the mini-budget to 5.8% just before Christmas. The interest rate on the 5-year fixed rate transaction rose from 4.75% to 5.61%.

These latest mortgage deals cost less than the peak recorded in mid-October, but still represent a significant premium over financial market expectations for Bank of England rates over the same period. These expectations govern your mortgage loan costs.

So homeowners are paying for the Trussonomics experiment, with the Bank of England predicting 4 million mortgages on homeowners’ homes will rise in price in 2023, and those in fixed rate deals adding an average of 3,000 per year in interest. must be paid with .

Richard Donnell, director of research at real estate website Zoopla, said it was clear that the mini-budget effect continues to have an impact on the mortgage market.

The mini-budget fallout added 1 to 1.5 percentage points to mortgage rates and brought the housing market to a near standstill in the fourth quarter, Donnell said. Christmas started early with demand. [for home purchases] It is down 50% from last year.

The BoE’s view is that disruptions in the government’s truss period could hurt households by allowing banks and building cooperatives to rebuild profit margins on mortgage deals and reducing competition.

Jon Cunliffe, BoE’s deputy governor for financial stability, said earlier this month that cheap mortgages before mini-budgets came from banks trying to increase their market share, resulting in very tight profit margins. That is no longer the case, he added.

Meanwhile, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has raised his voice that other damages from the Truss government are likely to persist.

Referring to his attendance at the IMF’s annual meeting in October, he told lawmakers the following month: We have damaged our reputation. People said we didn’t think Britain would do this.

Blaming the small budget, Bailey added. It will take longer to rebuild your reputation than it will fix your gilt curve. We must move cautiously.

But according to Capital Economics economist Paul Dales, not all results from Trussonomics are bad.

He said Truss and Kwarteng showed everyone what not to do in government, adding: If the whole embarrassing turn of events turns out to be positive, politicians will have to understand that there is no magic money tree.

It is important to current governments, perhaps future Labor governments and governments abroad.

