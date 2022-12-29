Australia to extradite former US fighter pilot for training in China | Conflict News





A former US pilot is facing charges of conspiring to export defense services to China for training military pilots.

Australia’s Attorney General’s Department has approved a request for the extradition of a former US Marine Corps fighter pilot to the United States where he is accused of breaching US arms control laws by engaging in the training of Chinese pilots.

Arrested in Australia in October, Daniel Duggan, 54, is charged with money laundering and conspiracy to export defense services to China by instructing Chinese military pilots how to land on aircraft carriers, according to a 2017 indictment unsealed by a US court in December.

Australia received an extradition request from the United States for Duggan on December 9, the Attorney General’s Department announced on Thursday, and was expected to make a decision by December 25 on whether to formally accept the request.

The attorney general has complied with the requirement and Mr. Duggans’ lawyer has been notified of the decision, the department said in a statement to Reuters news agency.

The decision indicates that the Attorney General is of the opinion that Duggan is extraditable to the United States under the Australian Extradition Act 1988.

The 2017 indictment says Duggan provided military training to PRC (People’s Republic of China) pilots through a South African flight school on three occasions in 2010 and 2012, while he was an American citizen.

The violations he is accused of also include providing air services in China, evaluating Chinese military pilot trainees and landing instruction on aircraft carriers.

Duggan faces four counts in the United States, including conspiracy to export defense services to China, conspiracy to launder money and violation of the Export Control Act of China. weapons.

The extradition case is due before a New South Wales state magistrate on January 10, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Duggans attorney Dennis Miralis was unavailable for comment. Fighting the extradition request, Miralis had said Duggan was an Australian citizen who renounced his US citizenship and denies breaking the law.

Duggan was arrested in a rural part of New South Wales in October by Australian Federal Police acting at the request of the United States for his arrest. He had arrived in Australia from China a few weeks earlier.

In October, the UK Ministry of Defense issued an intelligence alert warning its former and current military pilots against Chinese headhunting programs aimed at recruiting them. The UK has said it will also change its national security laws to prevent the recruitment of ex-military pilots by third-party agencies to help train Chinese forces.

Media reported that the pilots received around $300,000 to train the Chinese Air Force.

Canada and New Zealand said they were also investigating whether former servicemen had been involved in training Chinese military pilots.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in November ordered an urgent review of military secrecy policies in response to concerns that Australian pilots were among Western military personnel recruited to train Chinese pilots.

The Minister of Defense warned former pilots to remember that revealing Australian military secrets was a clear and unambiguous crime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/29/australia-to-extradite-ex-us-fighter-pilot-over-china-training The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos