The housing minister further shames the three failed social landlords.





Housing Secretary Michael Gove today (December 28) urging lawyers to refer tenants to the Housing Ombudsman to help save tenants time and money by three social housing landlords. Named and humiliated for failing residents.

Michael Gove has called for answers and action from Orbit Housing, Lambeth Council and Birmingham City Council after the Ombudsman found serious mismanagement in the handling of complaints.

This brings the total number of landlords publicly criticized by the Housing Minister for poor performance this year to 14, bringing the total amount of compensation the Ombudsman ordered to pay to social housing tenants to be paid to substandard landlords in 2022. More than 574,000 as of the 23rd.

In a letter to the Law Society, Citizens Advice and Housing Law Practitioners Association today, Michael Gove tells social housing tenants that the Ombudsman should be the first channel for reporting complaints to landlords and that it is unacceptable for landlords to report complaints. urged. Let legal process get in the way of repairs.

Attorneys always play an important role in representing tenants in legal proceedings, but the services of the Ombudsman are free to use and residents can now file complaints directly, avoiding potentially lengthy and costly legal proceedings.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said:

These landlords let their tenants down, leaving people to suffer in shameful situations without hearing complaints or respect.

If the social housing bill becomes law early next year, housing providers will have nowhere to hide. Tightened regulators will give you the power to enter a property with just 48 hours’ notice, and make emergency repairs at the landlord’s expense.

We urge everyone giving advice, from lawyers to volunteer organizations, to always refer disgruntled social housing tenants to the Housing Ombudsman. All renters deserve a decent home, and landlords should not use legal proceedings as an excuse to delay repairs or act on complaints.

Orbit Housing was ordered to pay residents $5,000 after moisture and mold problems went unaddressed, and Birmingham City Council (the second letter this year) did not respond to complaints from residents about defective boilers and rotten floorboards in the living rooms.

In Lambeth, the city council did not repair the broken windows in a fifth-floor apartment. The window fell off its frame and fell to the ground below, and the occupant left the window boarded up during the winter, causing mold and damage to the property.

They follow 11 different providers who face serious mismanagement findings from the Ombudsman. Clarion (four this year) for not repairing tenants leaking rooms with rainwater leaking from room to room and walls cracking, Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing failing to address moth infestations, residents received verbal abuse, threats and threats at the hands of neighbors.

Hackney’s London Borough, Housing Plus Group (which was a Stafford Rural house), Habinteg Housing, Shepherds Bush Housing, Southern Housing, Onward Homes, Catalyst, and PA Housing were all criticized.

Statistics from the English Housing Survey released earlier this month showed that 10% of homes in the social rental sector did not meet decent housing standards in 2021-22, with 177,000 social housing units affected by dampness.

The shameful situation social housing tenants live in was brought into sharp focus this year when a coroner ruled that Awaab Ishak’s death was caused by damp and mold in his home. The Housing Minister announced last month that government funding of any housing supplier that violates social housing regulatory consumer standards will be blocked until they can prove they are responsible landlords, with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing being the first to be targeted.

The Social Housing (Regulatory) Legislation will raise the bar for social housing, including addressing wet, cold and unsafe housing, ensuring landlords do not ignore their tenants, and strengthening the powers of regulators to act.

The government will also launch a 1 million public information campaign early next year to ensure that tenants know their rights and hold housing providers accountable, including the work of the ombudsman.

