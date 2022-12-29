US introduces travel restrictions as China’s COVID cases rise





(NewsNation) The United States will require negative COVID tests for those traveling from China starting Jan. 5.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that anyone traveling from China will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than two days before travel or they will not be able to leave, in a new policy that comes as China sees an increase in cases.

China has seen a rapid rise in COVID cases as authorities moved away from the “zero COVID” policy that has resulted in a strict lockdown, with residents in some areas confined to their homes after COVID cases were detected.

Protests erupted after a fire at an apartment building in Xinjian province killed ten people. Protesters blamed COVID policies for slowing emergency response and filled the streets in an unusual show of resistance.

As China began to ease restrictions, COVID cases surged, overwhelming hospitals and raising fears that a new variant could emerge. China also announced it would stop reporting asymptomatic cases, limited its definition of a COVID death, and announced it would stop publishing daily COVID figures.

The rapid spread has been blamed on low immunity rates in a country where strict lockdowns have prevented people from contracting the virus and developing post-viral immunity, while vaccination rates have also remained low. China has also refused to import mRNA vaccines and antiviral drugs made overseas, relying instead on less effective vaccines produced there.

China also announced that it would resume issuing tourist passports, which had previously been suspended.

U.S. officials have expressed concern about the Chinese government’s lack of transparency regarding the country’s COVID status, and the administration is considering requiring additional COVID precautions for those traveling from China.

Dr. Jayne Morgan, executive director of health and community education at Piedmont Healthcare, Inc., said China’s policies oscillate between two extremes.

“They had these lockdowns, and then they immediately went into a completely open society, and that’s what we’re seeing the result of,” Morgan said. “In the scientific community, what concerns us the most is the evolution of new variants, and whether we will be able to track the genomics of these variants and prepare for them in advance.”

Other countries are already taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID from China, including Japan, which has announced that all visitors from China will be required to take a COVID test.

Travel bans were instituted at the start of the pandemic, and Morgan wondered if the strategy would be effective if the United States took that step again.

“It’s very porous when you’re talking about… an airborne virus. It’s very difficult to contain free air, especially when we’re talking about the movement of humans, who need air to live,” Morgan said. “A better approach, I think the scientific community probably agrees with, is to vaccinate and boost the population in China. They are severely underimmunized, and also in the United States…we could definitely do better with boosters as well.

When the pandemic began in 2020, the Trump administration restricted travel from China, banning all travel from China except for US citizens returning home. The administration has also instituted screening and self-quarantine requirements for anyone traveling from China to the United States.

President Joe Biden and members of his current administration have called the travel ban xenophobic, noting that it allows some travelers from China but denies those with Chinese passports. The ban has also been criticized for not doing enough to stop COVID due to exemptions for US citizens and others.

The Biden administration has said there will be no ban on travel from China and the policy will apply to anyone traveling from mainland China, regardless of nationality. The testing requirement will also apply to those traveling from China via other countries and those whose flights connect to the United States en route to another destination.

Passengers who test positive 10 days or more before travel can also provide proof of recovery in lieu of a negative test.

