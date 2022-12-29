UK ‘has no plans’ to require Chinese visitors to be given Covid tests as US and Italy crack down





The United States and Italy are planning to require people arriving from China to test negative for COVID-19, amid fears that a surge in confirmed cases could spark a new strain of COVID-19, but the British government said it has no plans to follow suit.

US health authorities said starting Thursday, January 5, all passengers aged 2 and older boarding flights to the United States from China, Hong Kong and Macau must take a negative test two days before boarding.

Passengers who tested positive 10 days or more prior to flying may submit proof of recovery in lieu of a negative test result.

China maintained some of the world’s strictest Covid restrictions for more than two years, but enacted an abrupt course change last month after public outcry infrequently swelled as restrictions were largely lifted ahead of a planned reopening next year.

But Covid is now spreading with little control in the country, and international experts suggest it has the potential to infect millions of people a day.

U.S. officials said a lack of transparent data from China made it difficult to assess the true scale of the coronavirus outbreak, with no new coronavirus deaths reported last week despite crowded hospitals and crematoriums.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has highlighted the risk of a dangerous new strain of Covid due to the staggering number of cases in China, delaying identification as the country cuts testing and case reporting, citing minimal sharing of viral genome sequence data. can make it When a new strain of concern arises.

He said testing people arriving from China would reduce the likelihood of new strains of concern coming in that could evade vaccines or immune responses from previous infections.

However, the British government insisted that it would not charge a check on arrival.

“There are no plans to reintroduce Covid-19 testing, but there are no additional requirements for entry into the UK,” a UK government spokesperson said.

Government sources said UK Health Security Services will continue to closely monitor the prevalence and spread of the harmful strain and review available international data.

There are currently no Covid-related travel rules for anyone entering the UK, and all checks were destroyed in Boris Johnson’s Covid-regulation bonfire earlier this year.

Italy became the first country in Europe on Wednesday to impose new restrictions, ordering Covid-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travelers from China.

This measure is essential to ensure surveillance and detection of possible strains of the virus to protect the Italian population, said Italian Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci.

Milan’s main airport, Malpensa Airport, began testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai on Monday.

Lombardys Health Director Guido Bertolaso ​​said on Wednesday that 35 of 62 passengers on the first flight, which arrived from China, tested positive for Covid, and a second 62 out of 120 tested positive.

From December 31st, Japan will require travelers from mainland China to have a negative COVID-19 test upon entry, and Taiwan will start testing people arriving from China from January 1st.

China says 90% of its population has received a Covid-19 vaccine, but it has relied heavily on nine domestically developed Covid vaccines and has yet to approve the use of foreign mRNA vaccines.

Some vaccines used in China are significantly less potent than vaccines used in the West and have not been updated to target the highly contagious strain of Omicron.

