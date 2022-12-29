Britain will have to rely more on the kindness of strangers.





The author is the author of Two Hundred Years of Muddling Through: The Surprising Story of the British Economy.

In an autumn statement in late November, British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt identified three priorities: stability, growth and public services.

With public services increasingly unstable and the economy in recession, he looks set to fail on his second and third goals, but the first one looks slightly better.

Looking more stable than Britain’s short-lived Truss-Kwarteng administration may be a low hurdle to clear, but Sunak-Hunt’s new team is certainly managing it.

The pound, as measured by the Bank of England index, has gained more than 1% against a basket of other currencies since Liz Truss resigned. The yield of the 10-Year Gilt has fallen by more than 1 percentage point from the peak of the Truss Era. But how long will this stability last? A repeat of the near-late September/early October crisis in the gold market is unlikely, but fundamentals are looking increasingly bleak.

The economic outlook remains bleak. The UK is experiencing a very negative terms of trade shock while the supply of workers is significantly reduced due to post-pandemic turmoil. Among them, these have pushed inflation to a 40-year high and led to Bank of England tightening policy even as the economy plunges into recession. Threadneedle Street economists believe the current recession, albeit relatively shallow, will be the longest on record. The Office for Budget Responsibility has a slightly more optimistic view, but makes firm assumptions about a recovery in productivity growth and increased household lending.

The UK is not unique in the face of a toxic cocktail of high energy costs, sharp price increases and rising interest rates that are occurring in much of Europe and North America. But the balance-of-payments situation suggests a deeper cause for concern.

According to the latest World Economic Outlook data from the IMF, between 2023 and 2027 the country will run an average current account deficit of 3.9% of GDP. This is the highest average deficit of any G7 economy and the fourth highest of the 38 developed countries tracked by the IMF. In the mid-2020s, only the much smaller economies of Greece, Cyprus and New Zealand are expected to rely more on external borrowing.

On one level, this is nothing new. The UK has been running a current account deficit since the late 1990s, but it has widened considerably over the past decade. Fears that international investors would one day get scared and stop financing UK borrowing, or at least demand higher risk premiums for their loans, have until very recently been largely proven wrong. The combination of falling sterling and rising gold yields after Kwarteng’s so-called mini-budget served as a useful reminder of potential vulnerabilities.

When Mark Carney was governor of the Bank of England, he memorably described Britain as dependent on the kindness of strangers to cover its deficit. Vivid, but the analogy isn’t entirely fair. Foreign investors generally require a rate of return rather than simple goodwill on financing. Greed plays a bigger role than generosity.

More importantly in the gilt market, however, the government never relied on foreign borrowing. Not a stranger, the government borrowed from a very familiar person. From the end of 2008 to the second quarter of 2022, central government debt in the UK increased by more than $1.5 trillion. Foreign holdings of UK government debt increased by 473 billion over the same period, accounting for about a third of the increase. An important component, but dwarfed by the Bank of England. The bank absorbed about half of the increase in borrowing through a quantitative easing program of bond purchases to support the market.

Regarding British government borrowing, Mark Carney’s explanation seems to be an early one, but he is not wrong. Over the next few years, the gilt market will generally be dependent on foreign lending.

The current economic downturn and government support for energy costs will be costly. The Debt Management Office estimates that between 2023-24 and 2027-28, total funding requirements, accounting for both new issuance and redemption, will exceed $1.2 trillion.

And this time, unlike previous borrowing surges related to the banking crisis and pandemic, the Bank of England won’t help. Rather than continuing to increase its gilt holdings, the bank decided to gradually unwind its portfolio by selling bonds back to the private sector. Carney’s strangers will have to be very friendly indeed if Hunt is to satisfy his longing for lasting stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/ace130b4-91fb-480f-b438-00d830491548 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos