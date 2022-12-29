Hundreds of US rabbis protest new Israeli government in public letter





Hundreds of American rabbis have signed an open letter protesting Israel’s radical new government and pledging to prevent the most extreme Jewish nationalist members of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahus’ cabinet from speaking out in their congregations or organizations.

The letter, written by two prominent retired rabbis, attracted more than 300 signatures from rabbis from the Reform, Conservative, Renewal and Reconstructionist movements of Judaism.

We, the undersigned, who care deeply about the security and well-being of the democratic State of Israel, sign this letter of protest, pledging not to invite any member of the RZP bloc, including, but not Limiting it, Otzma Yehudit leaders to speak to our congregations and organizations, the letter says, referring to the nationalist parties that will complement the new Netanyahu government.

Several far-right Israeli lawmakers will have ministerial roles in what is being called the most far-right administration in Israel’s history. Before taking office, the representatives of these coalition parties formulated demands aimed at limiting the powers of the judiciary and restricting the independence of the police.

The rabbis’ letter mentions five proposals currently being considered by the new government, including reversing Israeli Supreme Court rulings, eroding LGBTQ rights, expanding the settlement project in the West Bank, and refusing to recognize currents unorthodox Judaism.

It looks like action to be taken to combat what I think is a distorted view of Jewish values ​​and responsible government and democracy, said Rabbi Deborah Waxman, executive director of Reconstructing Judaism, a small liberal branch of the American Judaism.

Waxman said at least 70 of his movements’ rabbis were among the signatories.

The letter was authored by Rabbi David Teutsch, former executive director of Reconstructing Judaism, and Rabbi John L. Rosove, former president of the Association of Reform Zionists of America.

Given that many far-right lawmakers do not recognize US-centered liberal Jewish movements and are unlikely to speak to its members, banning them from US synagogues is symbolic.

But the letter is a sign of rising tensions between the United States and Israel. The Biden administration has indicated that it will hold Netanyahu personally responsible for the actions of the most extreme members of his cabinet and avoid direct contact with those members.

American Jews, who are predominantly liberal theologically and politically, have growing fears about Israel’s new government.

The letter states that the implementation of some of the policies proposed by the Nationalists will cause irreparable damage to relations between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora, as they constitute an affront to the vast majority of American Jews and to our values.

Rabbi Debra Cantor of Bnai Tikvoh-Sholom, a conservative congregation in Bloomfield, Connecticut, told Religion News Service that this particular flavor of Jewish life is coercive, narrow and goes against democracy, rights LGBTQ people and the protection of minorities.

Cantor said she had no hesitation in signing the letter, although she acknowledged she was speaking for herself and not her congregation.

Not all American Jews are ready to fight the new Israeli government.

In a press release congratulating Netanyahu, the American Jewish Committee acknowledged the inflammatory rhetoric from some coalition members, but said: We are confident that Israel will continue to uphold the values ​​that have allowed it to stand out as a beacon of freedom in the Middle East and as a source of pride and spiritual sustenance for the Jewish people as a whole.

Although Netanyahu’s party, Likud, is largely secular, the other parties in his coalition are all religious. About 40% of Israelis are secular and 8% are Haredi, or strictly Orthodox. The others fall in between, according to a study by Pew Research.

Teutsch, one of the writers of the letter, said it was easy to amass over 300 signatures.

What the letter does is help provide evidence of the strength of our objection, he said. Hopefully this will signal to the Israeli and US governments[s] that these changes are not acceptable to most American Jews.

