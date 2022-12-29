Western US battles rain and flooding as atmospheric storm rolls in | American News





Several states in the western United States are grappling with heavy rain, wind and flooding as a powerful storm system sweeps through the region.

This system, called an atmospheric river, slammed into parts of northern California, Oregon and Washington on Tuesday. The deluge could also cause mudslides and debris flows, according to The New York Times.

Precipitation could even fall at the startling rate of an inch per hour. Meteorologists said while atmospheric rivers are commonplace in the western United States, this week’s storm stood out for its predicted duration and strength, according to the Times.

Early Tuesday, there were reports of flooded roads and downed trees as the system moved through the San Francisco area. Some have experienced power outages, according to USA Today. At one point early Wednesday, Axios reported, there were 128,000 customers without power in Oregon.

In Olympia, Washington, officials reported a record high tide of 18.4 feet. Parts of the city were submerged, CBS News reported. Jellyfish swarmed the shore and onto our streets, Eric Christensen, Olympia Water Resources Manager, was quoted by CBS News as saying: There was a woman who was kind enough to save them and deliver to Budd Inlet.

More than a dozen homes were flooded in Seattle on Tuesday, the Seattle Times reported, noting that severe coastal flooding was forecast until 1 p.m. local time Wednesday.

Heavy snowfall is expected in the mountains stretching from Washington state to California. In the Sierra Nevada mountain range, some ridge-top winds have already reached 120 mph, USA Today said.

While there may be a brief reprieve on Wednesday, the system is poised to regain momentum, The New York Times said, dumping even more rain and snow on parts of central California across the Pacific Northwest. Three more storms are lining up over the Pacific Ocean and heading for the west coast of the United States through Jan. 1, per AccuWeather.

California’s Central Valley was plagued by heavy fog early Wednesday as one storm left the state and another lined up to enter. The new storm is expected to move through northern California on Wednesday evening, followed by more rainfall through next week, the National Weather Service said.

In Southern California, the next big storm is expected to hit Saturday and extend through Sunday. New Year’s Eve celebrations planned outdoors should include contingency plans, the Los Angeles Area Weather Bureau wrote.

Data from the state Department of Water Resources shows the drought-stricken California mountains’ snowpack, which accounts for a third of the state’s water supply, is well off. But experts remain cautious. Last winter had a similar start, then became extraordinarily dry from January to March.

The storming of atmospheric rivers comes less than a week after a historic winter storm wreaked havoc across the United States, causing dozens of deaths, including 34 known fatalities in the Buffalo, New York area alone. The authorities continue to carry out the dark task of searching for the victims.

We’ve had so many bodies that various hospitals are full and just had to go through and determine if the individuals died a blizzard-related death, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on CNN.

Buffalo Police Chief Joseph Gramaglia reportedly said he expects more bodies to be discovered as the snow is moved. It is painstaking and exhausting work, he told reporters.

The Associated Press contributed reporting

