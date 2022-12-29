Bill Clinton’s NI views lead UK officials to prepare for turbulence, paper published | Northern Ireland





When Bill Clinton was elected US President in 1992, the UK government had to prepare for chaos because of his views on Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said the incoming president’s views on the region were unwelcome and urged the British Embassy in Washington to confront him, according to declassified official documents this week.

British officials were particularly concerned about what the Democratic president-elect had said about the killing by security forces.

This document was among the declassified files of Belfast’s Public Record Office. It underscored the depth of Britain’s uneasiness with Clinton, who maintained close ties with Irish Americans and promised a more aggressive US policy towards Northern Ireland.

A few weeks before the November 1992 election, Clinton wrote a letter thanking Irish-American groups for their support and pledging to send an envoy to Northern Ireland to promote peace.

We believe that the United States must more effectively reflect these concerns in its foreign policy. We condemn the violence and bloodshed that have wounded Northern Ireland and oppose all attempts to achieve political goals through terrorism and violence.

The Arkansas governor at the time said London needed to do more to address job discrimination and disproportionate unemployment in the Catholic community. We also need the UK government to establish more effective safeguards against the ruthless use of deadly force and further collusion between security forces and Protestant paramilitary groups, he said.

The letter startled British officials accustomed to the more hands-on approach to the region under the administrations of George H. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

In a memo on November 4, the day after the election, John Chilcot, a senior NIO official, said references to lethal force were particularly unwelcome. He said vigorous lobbying at the British embassy helped prevent more outspoken statements, and he urged his colleagues in Washington to lobby Clinton again before taking office.

“I am sure you are right in anticipating a turbulent time now that Clinton has been elected, and I fully agree that it would be useful to invite the Ambassador to devise possible strategies for dealing with the Northern Ireland question,” Chilcot said.

A strong case could be made for the ambassador trying to meet with Clinton as soon as possible lest Clinton’s views on Northern Ireland go unchallenged and hardened ahead of his term.

Clinton’s involvement in Northern Ireland affairs irritated British officials during his presidency. He ignored objections from London and many of his officials to grant a U.S. visa to former Sinn Fin leader Gerry Adams in 1994, a decision Adams helped deliver the IRA truce later that year.

