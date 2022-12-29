US to require passengers to test negative for Covid





The Biden administration will require airline passengers from China to test negative for Covid before entering the United States, as concern grows that widespread transmission of the virus in the world’s most populous country world could lead to new variants.

All air passengers 2 years and older from China, Hong Kong or Macau will be required to get tested for Covid-19 no more than two days before their flight to the United States and show a negative result to the airline at the Initially, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was announced on Wednesday.

The requirements, which apply regardless of nationality and vaccination status, start on January 5. Travelers can get a PCR test or a rapid self-test administered and monitored by a telehealth service. The rapid test must be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration or the relevant national authority.

Travelers check in at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai on December 12, 2022, after China eased restrictions on domestic travel.

Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Airline passengers traveling through Incheon International Airport in South Korea as well as Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International Airports in Canada will also need to test negative for Covid before traveling to the United States if they were in China 10 days ago.

These three airports cover the overwhelming majority of travelers whose trips originate in China but have connecting flights to the United States, according to the CDC.

The testing requirements come as Beijing battles a major virus outbreak after easing its strict zero-Covid policy following social unrest earlier this year.

The United States has limited information about the situation on the ground in China, a federal health official told reporters on a call Wednesday. Testing has declined across China and it is unclear which variants are circulating on the mainland because genomic surveillance data is also limited, the official said.

“The recent rapid increase in transmission in China increases the potential for new variants to emerge,” the health official said. The United States is taking proactive steps to protect the health of the public and be on the lookout for new variants of Covid as the situation in China evolves, according to the official.

The CDC is expanding its program that monitors international travelers for new Covid variants to include airports in Los Angeles and Seattle. The monitoring program will now include seven airports and cover around 500 weekly flights, including 290 flights from China and the surrounding region.

The surveillance program collects nasal swabs from international travelers on a voluntary basis, and the CDC then analyzes samples that test positive for Covid to determine if it is a new variant of the virus.

CNBC Health and Science

Read CNBC’s latest global health coverage:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/28/us-will-require-airline-passengers-traveling-from-china-to-test-negative-for-covid-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos