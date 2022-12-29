My Top 10 FTSE 100 Stocks for 2023





Image Source: Getty Images

How can I start a new portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks in 2023? First, you want to diversify. Our various economic crises over the past few years have shown how disproportionately individual industries can suffer, so I don’t want to invest too much in one sector.

diversification

Ideally, if you have enough cash to invest, you want to build a portfolio of about 10 stocks. Some people prefer more for greater variety. But I think that can often lead investors to buy substandard stocks just to get more diversification.

The following are not recommended portfolios as individual investors should do their own research. It’s just a list of 10 stocks you’d like to own in a new stock and stock ISA. And even if you’re not planning to buy 10, I think it’s a good first step in narrowing down your options.

FTSE 100 Stock Company Recent 12-Month Change in Stock PriceF’castP/EdividendyieldLloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY)46.5p-2.2%6.84.6%Legal & General (LSE: LGEN)253p-15%7.37.5%abrdn (LSE: ABDN)188p -22%n/a7.8%WPP(LSE: WPP)820p-27%10.44.1%Taylor Wimpey(LSE:TW)104p-40%5.78.8%BAE Systems(LSE: BA)869p+ 1.4%17.43 .0%Tesco (LSE: TSCO)226p-22%11.65.1%National Grid (LSE:NG)1,004p-7.3%14.45.2%Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB)2,097p+30%8.26. 8% Scotland Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) 701p-48%n/a0.5%

The first thing to note is that it has a great dividend yield there. Yields will likely rise as share prices decline, but some of the dividends will likely be cut. But I think now is a good time to buy dividend stocks.

danger

Bank stocks have struggled for years, so take the risk of picking one up now. However, all investments carry risks. And often those facing the greatest perceived risk can be severely undervalued. I think now is a good time to buy a bank.

The homebuilding business is another sector where stocks are considered good to buy when prices are declining. They may have a rough few years. But in the long run, it’s a business with high demand and low supply.

safety

How about some that are more secure? Tesco is the UK’s largest grocery retailer by market share. National Grid has a monopoly on the energy supply chain. And the Imperial brand? Well, that product is a daily necessity for millions of people around the world.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is a pure play on US tech stock growth. And while NASDAQ stocks are down now, I see a lot of potential in the long run.

Diversity

These are value stocks, dividend stocks, growth stocks, risk stocks, safety stocks, and recovery stocks. Who says the FTSE 100 is full of boring old companies that all look the same?

I don’t have the space to go into all the pros and cons of each of these and will definitely dig deeper before making a buying decision. But I think it’s much easier to choose from 10 lists than 100 lists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2022/12/28/my-top-10-ftse-100-shares-for-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos