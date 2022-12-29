US in Major Effort to Stifle Iranian Drone Program, End Supply to Russia – NY Times





The United States has launched a major effort to stifle Iran’s ability to manufacture and deliver drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, akin to its efforts of several years to stop Tehran’s push for nuclear weapons, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Citing several security officials in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, the newspaper said the program also aims to give Ukraine the ability to shoot down any suicide drones that Russia manages to acquire. as well as target their launch sites.

The Times reported that President Joe Biden’s administration is cooperating closely with Israel on the issue and is drawing on Jerusalem’s experience to thwart Iranian drone attacks.

According to a White House statement, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed Iran’s military ties with Russia with senior security officials last week. The statement did not explain the specific measures taken on this matter.

Washington has described an extensive relationship between Iran and Russia involving military equipment, particularly since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February.

Western officials have warned in recent weeks that Iran is preparing to supply Russia with missiles and increase its deliveries of drones, which have apparently been used in strikes against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure sites.

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna, File)

Tehran has refused to supply drones to the Kremlin for warfare, although it has admitted sending such weapons in the past. His claim was dismissed by several senior Western officials.

Actions taken by the Biden administration include blocking access to Western-made components that Iran uses in drones, according to the report.

However, stopping the acquisition of dual-use technologies is proving difficult, he noted, as Iran has learned from years of efforts to circumvent sanctions on its nuclear program.

An investigation last month by the Conflict Armament Research group found that Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine contained semiconductors and other advanced components exclusively produced in the United States, Europe and Asia.

We are looking for ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions, export controls and talks with private companies whose parts were used in production, said Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. National Security in response to the report, using the acronym for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

We are evaluating what additional measures we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iranians’ access to technologies used in drones, she added in her statement.

