Rishi Sunak warns of actions of British MPs overseas – POLTICO

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said accusations of drunken sexual misconduct by British MPs were deeply concerning during a tour abroad, but he did not support reforms to organize tours by lesser-known parliamentary groups.

POLITICO’s investigation found that certain members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) and their associates abused parliamentary trips abroad as an opportunity to covertly exploit sex workers and engage in excessive drinking.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Wednesday that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was aware of the reports and had urged MPs to focus on working in the public interest.

We saw some reports during and just before Christmas and some of the behavior reported was obviously very concerning, No. 10 spokesperson said.

The Prime Minister believes that Members of Parliament must work hard for the public, and the majority are committed to addressing our common challenges, such as supporting the most vulnerable or working to make our schools better and our streets safer. added that there is.

A spokesperson declined to comment on whether the prime minister would support reform of the loosely regulated APPG’s cross-party parliamentary group, and said attention to certain policy areas was a matter for the House of Commons, not the government.

Particular concerns have been raised about the activities of the national APPGs, where more than 130 APPGs operate within the UK Parliament. These MP groups focus their research work on specific foreign countries. Members frequently visit countries of interest on private fact-finding missions funded by foreign governments or private companies, often during UK Parliamentary time. Officials present said that while some members of such groups take the work seriously, others see the trip as purely a recreational pleasure.

Allegations reported by Politico include a former Conservative MP asking where to find the nearest brothel while visiting the Southeast Asian country, and a former minister staying behind after an official trip to pursue attention. [local] woman.

According to a foreign diplomat, a senior Labor MP showed a crush on Russian girls while traveling abroad and said local officials were powerless to intervene because they feared they could maintain their influence in Westminster.

A separate article published by the Times on Wednesday said British MPs who visited the dictatorship were welcomed by a crowd of sex workers at their hotel. The Times said there was no suggestion that legislators knew in advance that there would be sex workers or that they used their services.

On a return visit to the country closely allied with Britain, a member of parliament had to be reprimanded for repeatedly offering a young female intern who was helping organize the trip, the Times reported.

