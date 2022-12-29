Could UK impose new Covid travel restrictions?





After Italy, the US and several other countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from China, how likely is the UK to follow suit?

Key questions and answers.

What are the new rules and why?

Beginning January 5, anyone entering the United States from China must present a negative Covid-19 test result or evidence of recent recovery from the virus.

This rule applies equally to travelers arriving from Hong Kong via major hubs in SAR Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Toronto, Vancouver and Seoul.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) took action after infections surged across China after Beijing lifted its zero-Covid policy.

The CDC said testing was necessary because of a lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genome sequence data reported by Chinese authorities.

The CDC said these data are critical to effectively monitoring case spikes and reducing the chance of new strains emerging.

Pre-departure testing and the requirement to present negative test results have been shown to reduce the number of infected passengers on flights and help slow the spread of the virus as we work to identify and understand potential new strains. will be known.

All officially approved tests two days prior to departure from China are sufficient. Proof of medically documented infection at least 10 days prior is acceptable.

The US move coincided with Hong Kong lifting nearly all travel restrictions on vaccinated visitors to rebuild its tourism industry.

What are other countries doing?

The new US requirements follow similar moves in India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan.

Italy was the first European country where COVID-19 spread rapidly after being imported from China. Health Minister Orazio Schillac said pre-departure screening is now mandatory for passengers arriving from the People’s Republic of China and travelers concerned about their condition should be screened upon arrival.

More than half of the passengers who arrived in Milan on two flights from China earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports from Italy.

From 1 January 2023, passengers arriving in India from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand must upload a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken in the previous 72 hours to the government website Air Suvidha before departing for India. do.

Currently, 1 in 50 international flights arriving in India from anywhere in the world is selected for random testing.

From December 30, Japan will impose an arrival inspection on everyone who has been in China in the past week. Those who test positive will be placed in a Covid recovery facility for one week.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center said from January 1, 2023, people arriving from mainland China will be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival.

Will the UK follow suit seeking a test?

Not now. A government spokesperson told The Independent:

However, the UK Health Security Agency will continue to monitor the prevalence and spread of potentially harmful strains.

Does everyone agree testing isn’t necessary?

no. The former health secretary, Bethel, who was appointed at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, told the BBC’s Today programme. Understand the impact of the virus on the Italian health system. It’s a smart thing and something the UK government should take a serious look at.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consulting firm PC Agency and campaigner against harsh Covid restrictions, said:

There are huge gaps in knowledge about the impact of Covid on China and ministers would not want to risk doing nothing to monitor the flow of Covid into the UK from China. It is relatively easy for the UK government to ask airlines to claim negative Covid tests at points departing from certain countries.

Ministers have learned to share much more health information with other countries since the Covid outbreak and can’t let Italy and the US do one thing while Britain rests on its laurels. So expect a change by this time next week, just before China lifts its own restrictions on January 8th.

The Independent asked the Labor Party if it would support the new test requirement for arrivals from China. In the midst of the pandemic, shadow ministers have consistently called for tougher travel restrictions.

How many flights are there from China?

Six 1,795-seat direct flights from Air China, China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Beijing Capital Airlines and China Eastern Airlines will operate from China to the UK next week, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Flights arrive from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Qingdao.

The Independent also confirmed flights from Hong Kong to London Heathrow twice daily with Cathay Pacific and one daily with British Airways.

Please tell me about the COVID-19 test for travel to the UK.

Throughout 2020, UK ministers dismissed pre-travel screening as useless. But after an unprecedented 19-week ban went into effect in 2021, the government mandated testing for all arrivals.

Until 18 March 2022, the UK has the most onerous travel restrictions of any major European country. Unvaccinated travelers are required to undergo pre-departure screening and post-arrival PCR testing.

When it was lifted in March, then-Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said: “You can travel like the good old days.

