The image of the last of us sends a clear and dangerous message

The anticipated series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively.

Horror fans are less than three weeks away from the premieres of HBO’s The Last of Us series. As such, we’re currently at the chilling heart of the undead adaptation’s bloodthirsty marketing campaign. The series, based on the popular PlayStation franchise, gave fans a fresh image almost every day throughout December ahead of its January debut. Now the final frame highlights one of the most intense sequences from the first game with a clear message written all over it.

The new image posted on the Last of Us social media pages shows an armored truck with a plow that reads “RUN” on it. This is the same truck seen in previous trailers for the series and appears to adapt the armored truck chase sequence from the first game. The plot of the Last of Us, both in game and in the series, sees Joel (Pedro Pascal) transporting a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) safely across the country. Ellie was bitten by an infected, but is immune to the undead effects of the virus.

This hellish road trip takes them through Pittsburgh in the middle of the game. After a series of unfortunate events, Joel and Ellie are left vulnerable in the middle of town as they must pass through a group of looters to continue their journey. This leads to one of the game’s scariest moments where the reluctant pair must weave their way between buildings surviving a horde of looters while dodging bullets from an armored truck. The sequence involved a ton of racing which the appropriately added warning on the truck highlights perfectly, and is also one of the game’s best moments where frantic gameplay satisfyingly meets the world’s rich environmental storytelling. It’s scary and there’s not even a clicker or infected in sight. To add to the dire state of this photo, the caption accompanying this image features one of the franchise’s many mantras, “Endure and Survive.”

Picture via HBO

RELATED: ‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Says Bella Ramsey Is ‘Outstanding’ as Ellie

The Last of Us franchise presents many threats in its horror-filled world. While the main dangers are Clickers and Infected, this series in its two epic games reminded us that man’s ability to do evil is arguably unmatched. The most gruesome acts in these games are most often committed by willing human hands. As such, it will be interesting to see how the series handles the presence of the raiders and how they bring this thrilling live-action truck chase to life. Expect plenty of tragedy, death, and heartbreaking moments. Especially since this is considered one of the most faithful video game adaptations in history.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO on January 15, 2023. Until then, you can see the new Vehicle Danger below.

