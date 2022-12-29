5 charts showing the UK economy outlook for 2023 | Economic Growth (GDP)





The UK is on the verge of a recession in 2023 as households and businesses are under extreme pressure from a cost-of-living crisis, with inflation at its highest since the early 1980s.

The Bank of England said Britain was entering a prolonged recession as households struggled to keep up with soaring costs of food, energy and other basic necessities. Here are five charts of the UK’s economic outlook for 2023.

InflationUK Inflation Graphics

The UK entered 2022 with inflation at just over 5% as the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and supply chain issues took their toll. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fueled inflation even more, as business and consumer energy costs rise to appreciable levels and inflation peaks at just over 11% in October, its highest level since 1981.

Most economists expect a gradual setback in inflation later this year as the initial jolt from Vladimir Putin’s invasion works its way through the system. Inflation is measured as the annual price change of a basket of goods and services, which means that from February 2022 the impact of the war in Ukraine will be excluded from the official figure.

However, falling inflation does not necessarily mean falling prices. The cost of living is projected to be well above pre-pandemic levels, and energy bills are likely to remain at more than double their historical levels, even after accounting for government energy price guarantees, continuing to put pressure on households and businesses.

GDPUK GDP graphic

Economic activity has slowed sharply in recent months as consumers tighten their belts in response to soaring costs of living, and business investment has plummeted on concerns about the strength of the British and global economy.

The UK remains the only G7 economy with gross domestic product (GDP) below pre-pandemic levels. The Bank of England expects the downturn to last through at least all of 2023 and the first half of 2024, after which there will only be a gradual recovery.

Continued high energy prices are expected to weigh on activity, while rising interest rates from the Bank of England (BoE) will also hinder borrowing costs for businesses and households. Company bosses have warned that business investment will remain weak due to headwinds from Brexit bureaucracy and additional costs to exporters.

EmploymentUK Unemployment Graphics

An economic downturn is expected to boost unemployment. Weakening consumer and business spending and rising costs are forcing employers to make difficult decisions about appropriate staffing levels.

But predictions of a sharp rise in unemployment come at a time when businesses struggle to find enough workers and the public sector is gripped by strikes as the government refuses to raise salaries.

Unemployment is at its lowest level since the 1970s, largely as a result of increased economic activity when adults of working age are not working or looking for work after rapid increases in rates of early retirement and long-term illness.

Declining labor force participation means the UK will be the only developed economy in early 2023 with employment still below pre-pandemic levels. Employers responded with wage increases, with annual wage growth close to 6%. But that’s well below double-digit inflation, which means real wage cuts for most people.

The pressure on household finances from the soaring cost of living has been exacerbated by the steady rise in mortgage rates. In response to inflation, the Bank of England has increased its borrowing costs to more than five times its official target of 2%.

The central bank ends the year with a base rate of 3.5%, up from 0.25% at the beginning of 2022 after raising rates most aggressively in a generation. Financial markets are expecting rates to peak above 4%, although the central bank may halt rate hikes at an earlier stage.

These higher costs will impact the real estate market as families refinance at higher interest rates. With housing prices booming, economic activity waning and unemployment rising, economists have predicted a sharp drop in house prices in 2023.

The Office for Budget Responsibility projects that between the end of 2022 and the third quarter of 2024, home prices will fall 9%, offsetting most of the increase since the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the price will still be unaffordable for many people.

This comes after the turbulence from Liz Trusss’ disastrous mini-budget hit the real estate market in late September, sending borrowing costs up sharply. Mortgage interest rates remain significantly higher than in previous years, but conditions have now stabilized.

Public Finance UK Government Borrowing Graphics

Jeremy Hunt used his fall statement to regain investor confidence in government finances after the disaster of the Truss mini-budget, offering a pressing deal to spend and raise more money through taxes.

But public borrowing is expected to rise significantly this year as the government spends more to support households and businesses struggling with energy bills, and inflation drives up debt interest costs.

The budget deficit between spending and revenue is projected to reach 177 billion in the fiscal year by the end of March 2023, an increase of nearly 40 billion from a year ago before gradually declining over the next few years.

As attention shifts to the next general election, with the Conservatives trailing Labor in the polls, the government will face pressure to provide more support and tax cuts to ease the downturn.

