



The CDC announces today that it will implement a negative COVID-19 test or recovery documentation requirement for air passengers boarding flights to the United States from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao. . The CDC is announcing this step to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the United States during the surge in COVID-19 cases in the PRC given the lack of adequate and transparent viral epidemiological and genomic sequence data reported by the PRC. These data are essential to effectively monitor the increase in cases and reduce the risk of entry of a new variant of concern. CDC will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our approach as necessary.

Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to emerge in countries around the world. However, reduced testing and case reporting in the PRC and minimal sharing of viral genomic sequence data could delay the identification of new variants of concern if they arise. Pre-departure testing and the requirement to present a negative test result have been shown to decrease the number of infected passengers on board aircraft, and this will help slow the spread of the virus as we work to identify and understand any potential new variants that may emerge.

From 12:01 a.m. ET on January 5, all air passengers two years and older from the PRC will be required to take a test (such as a PCR test or antigen self-test administered and monitored by a telehealth service or an approved provider and authorized by the Food and Drug Administration or relevant national authority) no later than 2 days prior to departure from the PRC, Hong Kong or Macau, and present a negative test result to the airline upon departure.

The requirement applies to these air passengers, regardless of nationality and vaccination status. This will also apply to persons traveling from the PRC via third country transit and connecting passengers via the United States to other destinations. In addition to applying this requirement to direct flights from the PRC, passengers transiting through Incheon International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport and Vancouver International Airport en route to the United States will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test if they have been in the PRC in the past 10 days no more than 2 days prior to their departure to the United States. These three transit centers cover the overwhelming majority of passengers traveling from the PRC and special administrative regions. We will continue to monitor travel patterns, adjust our approach as needed, and keep Americans informed in a timely manner. Passengers who test positive more than 10 days prior to flight may provide documentation of COVID-19 recovery in lieu of a negative test result. Airlines must confirm negative COVID-19 test result or recovery documentation for all passengers before boarding or deny the passenger boarding.

The CDC is also expanding the Traveler-Based Genomic Surveillance (TGS) program, a voluntary program that serves as an early warning system to detect and characterize new and rare variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. TGS collects anonymous nasal swabs from international travelers arriving on selected flights at major US international airports. The program tests for the presence of the COVID-19 virus and, if detected, the program sequences the virus genome to identify any new variants. The program expands by adding additional airports (Los Angeles and Seattle) – bringing the total number of airports to seven and the number of weekly flights covered to around 500 from at least 30 countries in all regions of the World Organization health (WHO). This includes approximately 290 weekly flights from the PRC and surrounding areas.

The TGS has proven to fill gaps in global surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 variants that are occurring as many countries scale back or halt testing and sequencing. During the first weeks of the Omicron surge, TGS detected two Omicron sub-variants, BA.2 and BA.3, and reported them to the global database weeks before they were released. reported elsewhere, demonstrating that the program is able to detect variants early.

The approach presented, when layered with existing CDC recommendations such as masking while traveling, self-monitoring for symptoms, and testing for three days after arrival from international travel, will help make travel more safer, healthier and more responsible by reducing the spread on planes. , at airports and at destination and to be on the lookout for any potential emerging variants. Our new testing policy, along with the expansion of TGS, will help protect travelers and the health and safety of American communities.

CDC also continues to work with WHO and partner countries to build sequencing capacity and improve global ability to detect new variants.

This order will take effect on January 5, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. ET. More information will be made available by the CDC in the coming days. For a list of authorized tests, click here.

