US to require negative Covid tests for air passengers from China





The United States has said it will require negative Covid-19 tests for air passengers arriving from China as countries rush to impose restrictions in response to a rise in cases in the country following the abrupt end of Beijing’s zero-Covid containment policy.

Washington’s decision on Wednesday came hours after Italy announced it would test all air passengers arriving from China for the virus, becoming the first Western country to establish new rules in response to rising infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that from January 5, travelers boarding flights to the United States from China, Hong Kong and Macau would require a negative Covid test or evidence of recovery from a previous infection. The requirements also apply to passengers arriving in the United States via a third country and those connecting to other destinations via the United States.

The measures are aimed at slowing the spread of the virus in the United States following the outbreak in China and are being implemented due to the lack of adequate and transparent viral epidemiological and genomic sequence data reported by Beijing, the CDC said in a statement. communicated. Chinese authorities have stopped publishing daily case tallies and reduced the definition of official Covid cases and deaths.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Italy, meanwhile, will test all passengers arriving from China. Orazio Schillaci, Italy’s health minister, said on Wednesday that the restrictions imposed by Rome were essential to ensure surveillance and detection of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Schillaci urged the EU to impose a bloc-wide testing requirement. He said Italy had written a request to the European Commission.

Many Chinese passengers come to Italy from Schengen countries, he said, referring to the bloc’s free movement area. It is obvious and important to involve European countries in the initiative.

Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci urges EU to impose block-wide testing requirement for passengers arriving from China Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Italy’s decision followed the detection of high rates of Covid infection among passengers on two post-Christmas flights who landed at Milan Malpensa airport from China.

On one flight with 92 passengers, 38% tested positive, while on the second flight with 120 passengers, 52% tested positive, a Lombardy region health official told reporters.

Italy is desperate to avoid a repeat of March 2020, when it became the first European country to deal with a severe coronavirus outbreak that swept the world and killed millions.

Japan, India and Taiwan have also imposed testing requirements on Chinese arrivals, in anticipation of a surge of visitors after President Xi Jinping’s government scrapped what remained of the zero-Covid regime. Japan will limit arrivals from China and Macau to four designated airports, in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, from Friday. South Korea is expected to announce new restrictions, including same-day testing.

China is in the throes of an unprecedented wave of Covid, with tens of millions infected daily. At the same time, the end of the zero-Covid policy has led to a surge in demand for international travel after Beijing announced on Monday that it would lift many remaining measures from January 8. Travel booking site Trip.com said overseas bookings were on the rise. more than 250% on Tuesday compared to the previous day.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Wednesday called criticism of the reopening bias-driven, intended to smear China and politically motivated.

Covid response measures must be science-based and proportionate without affecting normal exchanges between people, he said.

Other countries are also considering restrictions. Jrgen Hardt, foreign affairs spokesman for the German Christian Democratic opposition, called on Wednesday for the suspension of all flights from China to Germany.

The explosion in the number of Covid in China threatens the whole world with a new wave of infections, he told the RND media group. It is only when we are sure that there is no threat of a new dangerous transfer outside of China that we will resume air links.

Sebastian Glde, spokesman for the German health ministry, said authorities were monitoring the situation in China very closely.

But so far, we have no indication that a more dangerous mutation is emerging from this outbreak, he said. This meant there was no reason to declare China a virus variant zone, which would trigger travel restrictions for those arriving from the country.

The UK has said it is not considering restrictions for travelers from China.

Additional reporting by Giuliana Ricozzi in Rome, Guy Chazan in Berlin, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe in London and Song Jung-a in Seoul

