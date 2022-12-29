Two-thirds of UK consumers plan to cut back on nonessentials in 2023 | UK cost of living crisis





Two-thirds of UK consumers plan to cut discretionary spending in 2023 amid concerns over a cost-of-living crisis, survey finds

In a survey of 3,000 people by accounting firm KPMG, 61% of consumers said they were prepared to cut back on dining out, vacations and other nonessential expenses.

Concerns about the cost of basic items such as food, energy, fuel, mortgages or rent, and how much more these items could rise, have been the biggest deterrent to discretionary spending.

With inflation above 10 per cent for the first time since the early 1980s, households across the UK tightened their belts to accommodate soaring gas and electricity prices and rising weekly shop costs, and the Bank of England warned of a long-term recession.

According to official forecasts, high inflation will erode average real wages and reduce living standards by 7% over the two years to the end of March 2024, wiping out the growth of the past eight years.

A KPMG study found that one in 10 adults do not have savings, highlighting the disproportionate impact on some families. Only 4% said they could increase non-essential spending levels in 2023, while a quarter said they would keep them at 2022 levels.

Of those with savings, 43% said they were using them to cover essential expenses. This rises to over 80% in some low-income household groups, reflecting the disproportionate impact of cost of living on poor families.

One in 10 consumers have highlighted concerns about energy bills since April, when the government plans to increase the average billing cap for average households from 2,500 to 3,000, reducing the amount of assistance available to families. Consumers also cited ending fixed-term mortgage deals and variable-rate mortgages as barriers to spending.

KPMG says a third of consumers plan to buy more own-brand and value products in 2023, and a third will buy fewer items. The most common areas for discretionary spending savings were eating out (46%), followed by clothing (42%) and takeout (42%).

Linda Ellett, UK Head of Consumer Markets, Retail and Leisure at KPMG, said: In 2023, she said, she must reduce non-essential spending, she responded.

To that end, consumers are increasingly changing the way they shop to save money, such as switching to cheaper retail outlets, buying more value or promotional products, and turning dining out into dining. choice for spending.

