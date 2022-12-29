US economy can still pull off a soft landing, White House adviser says





The White House believes the U.S. economy can still pull off a soft landing as large-scale government investments enacted by Joe Biden help support the labor market in the months and years to come, a top adviser to the White House said. President.

The comments by Heather Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, come as many economists fear a major slowdown and possibly a recession as the Federal Reserve moves forward with the most aggressive plan to raise interest rates. interest and eradicate high inflation since the early 1980s.

Fed officials forecast this month that the United States would narrowly avoid a contraction in 2023, with output rising just 0.5%. US central bankers expect the country’s unemployment rate to rise from 3.7% in November to 4.6% by the end of next year, implying the likely loss of tens of thousands jobs.

But Boushey told the Financial Times that a series of laws passed by Congress and signed by the president during his first two years in office have created streams of funding for infrastructure, clean energy and semi-manufacturing. -drivers that would help mitigate any downturn in the real economy.

While there are always challenges and contingencies, from Covid-19 to the war in Ukraine, that hurt the outlook, she said, recent legislation would push the other way.

We remain optimistic that we can see the soft landing we seek, she said. Time will tell, but I think the pieces are in place to have a chance of doing it.

The U.S. labor market has performed stronger than expected over the past three months, even with the Fed’s monetary tightening in full gear: it recorded average monthly job gains of 272,000, a sign of resilience that was greeted with relief by the White House.

We’ve delivered the strongest jobs recovery of any recent recovery to see who’s still going is truly remarkable.

Boushey pointed to three specific pieces of legislation that would support the U.S. labor market: the bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed in November 2021, the Flea and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act passed in the summer of 2022. .

We are seeing private sector investment on top of public sector investment in the real economy and the industrial base of the United States, which we know have strong multiplier effects, she said.

Meanwhile, inflation began to subside, giving the Biden administration comfort, with the annual increase in the consumer price index falling from a peak of 9.1% in June to 7, 1% in November, even if it remains at a level Fed officials consider far too high.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gasoline in the United States was $3.1 per gallon this week, lower than its level of $3.6 per gallon a month ago and even lower than 3 $.2 a gallon a year ago, before the full-scale invasion of Russia. Ukraine.

While the Fed is primarily responsible for fighting inflation, the White House has attempted to take steps to rein in rising prices this year, including large outflows of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. the [consumer price index is] down a full two points from last summer, that’s a remarkable feat, Boushey said. We had a plan, the president executed that plan, and you can see the benefits for the American people.

The Fed’s efforts to cool the economy are far from over. This year, it has raised its benchmark interest rate from near zero to a target range of 4.25-4.50%. According to the most recent projections released in mid-December, most officials see it surpassing 5% next year and staying there at least until 2024.

A soft or soft landing was always possible, Fed Chairman Jay Powell said in his final press conference of the year, though he added that events in recent months had heightened the degree of difficulty. In early December, 85% of economists polled by the Financial Times in a joint survey with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business predicted a recession next year.

The US economy is vulnerable not only due to the impact of Fed policies, but also due to the risk of further external shocks, including the war in Ukraine and China’s struggle to contain Covid-19. as it eases its containment measures.

Recommended

Domestically, the White House will likely have less flexibility to deal with any economic or financial crisis, as Republicans are due to take control of the House of Representatives in January.

However, Boushey was confident that the complete stalemate could be avoided. A divided government is always a challenge, but one of the things President Biden has demonstrated is that he is willing to work with anyone, Democrat, Republican, Independent to get things done.

The biggest risk Washington poses to the US economy would be if Congress fails to agree on an increase in the debt ceiling next year, which could lead to a default on the public debt. Republicans have previously warned they will demand deep spending cuts in return for a vote to raise the debt ceiling, which Democrats and the White House would oppose, leading to a high-stakes stalemate.

The debt ceiling remains a challenge, Boushey said. A government defaulting on its debt would potentially be very bad for the American economy…and would not benefit the American people. The president will therefore do everything he can to ensure that we do not enter into this situation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a05016c1-3365-4e08-91ea-314d278e830e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos