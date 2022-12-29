Is the UK risking a new strain of COVID by not taking action on Chinese travelers? | british news





To test or not to test people arriving from China for COVID tests? It’s a question British government officials are grappling with as the East Asian country allows international travel.

There are concerns that the end of nearly three years of stringent COVID measures in the country of 1.4 billion could lead to a massive global spread of the disease.

So what’s the best approach? Here is a guide to the current situation.

Britain’s response?

Currently, the UK government is adopting a wait-and-see approach. It is keeping the situation “under review” after previously saying it had no plans to introduce mandatory COVID-19 testing for travelers arriving from China.

Other countries require negative COVID test results two days before departure from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau (as in the US) or test people when they arrive (as happens in countries like Italy).

So what did Italy find when it tested passengers from China?

The main airport in the Italian city of Milan started testing on passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai on December 26 and found that nearly half were infected.

Risk missing out on new strains by not testing people in COVID hotspots?

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the UK, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been criticized for being slow to detect infections arriving compared to other major countries and dealing with the public health crisis late with lockdowns.

A big worry for scientists and officials is that new strains entering the UK could be more lethal and contagious than those already circulating.

Professor Rowland Kao, an epidemiological and data science expert at the University of Edinburgh, told Sky News: “There is currently no clear indication that a new variant is emerging in China.

“But the problem we have is that we have so little data from China that we really don’t know what’s going on.”

Image: Professor Rowland Kao

“Just like in the past, the number of cases spikes whenever a different strain enters the country or even occurs domestically, from any source,” he added.

“These spikes in cases eventually lead to spikes in hospital admissions. And we need to do our best to be aware of these things and be prepared for them. To be honest, not much in the current situation. We can do it.”

Health Minister Will Quinns added: “The key thing to note is that it is a new strain and there is no evidence of a new strain that has not yet become widespread in the UK but we are continuing to review the situation.”

How can we track new strains entering the UK?

Professor Kao believes that lateral flow testing should be performed on international arrivals.

“If the test is positive, you can get a PCR test and get the information you need to understand what’s going on. But that won’t stop the infection from spreading,” he said.

“We may get too little that way, but it will give us data to understand what is happening. We need to understand what is coming into the country and whether we should be concerned about new strains emerging or arriving elsewhere. do.”

Read more: Zero COVID U-turns mean infection rates shrouded in secrecyHalf of passengers on Chinese flights to Italy have COVID-19 EXCLUSIVE: Doctors explain chaos in Chinese hospitals

Former Health Minister Lord Bethell has urged the government to follow Italy in introducing COVID testing for visitors from China.

A Tory colleague who was present during the pandemic said that this strategy allows for reliable results and genomic testing to understand if new variants are emerging.

“I think there are two different reasons to introduce testing. One is the US approach to pre-testing to slow the spread. Containment of a virus like COVID is difficult because it is like trying to stop the ocean. .

“But what Italians are doing is post-flight surveillance of people arriving in Italy to understand if there are any new strains and the impact of the virus on the Italian health system,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

“It’s a smart thing and something the British government should take a serious look at.”

How serious is the current outbreak of COVID-19 in China?

Airfinity, a UK-based health data company, has estimated that around 9,000 people will die every day from COVID-19 in China.

China officially reported 1 new COVID death this Wednesday. It was down from Tuesday’s three deaths, but foreign governments and many epidemiologists believe the number is much higher and could kill more than 1 million people next year.

China has said it only counts deaths of COVID patients due to pneumonia and respiratory failure as COVID-related.

The official death toll since the pandemic began is 5,246, compared to more than one million deaths in the United States. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong has reported more than 11,000 deaths.

China rejected the criticism as politically motivated and unsubstantiated statistics to slander its policies. They also lowered the risk of new strains, saying they expect mutations to be more lethal but less severe.

China’s borders have been largely closed to foreigners since early 2020, shortly after the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, but it has announced that it will lift quarantine for inbound travelers from January 8.

The reopening boosts prospects for Chinese tourists to return to shopping avenues around the world that were once a $255 billion (£211 billion) annual market globally.

What is the current COVID situation in the UK?

COVID infections increased in England and Scotland earlier this month, while trends in Wales and Northern Ireland were uncertain.

A total of 1.4 million people in private households in the UK are likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week to December 9.

That’s up from 1.1 million at the end of November, but less than the 2 million weekly infections in early October.

Estimates released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) provide a snapshot of what happened in the UK in early December, when the coronavirus started to spread more widely among the population.

“We’re definitely better than a year ago, two years ago,” said Professor Kao.

He said the number of people getting vaccinated now is lower than in previous stages, but is still “relatively high”.

“The number of people hospitalized, or people with COVID, is rising. If you add the number of people in hospitals with other infections like the flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), the result is a really, really high number of NHS It’s a real stress on your competence.”

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing COVID modeling data next month after an absence of nearly three years.

Sporadic updates to the virus’ R number will stop starting on January 6, 2023, and will be deemed “no longer needed” thanks to vaccines and treatments.

