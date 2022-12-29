US says Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to US plane





The US military said on Thursday that a Chinese fighter jet came dangerously close to a US Air Force plane carrying out routine operations over the South China Sea on December 21, almost causing plane collision.

The Chinese pilot of a J-11 jet plane performed a dangerous maneuver, flying ahead of and less than 20 feet from the nose of a US Air Force RC-135 plane, the US military said in a statement. statement, adding that the American pilot had been forced to perform evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.

The US Indo-Pacific Command, which is part of the United States Armed Forces and is responsible for protecting the national interests of about three dozen countries in the region, said in a statement Thursday that it expected all States in the region to use airspace safely and in accordance with international law.

A command spokesperson, referring to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army by its initials, also said in an email: We have seen an alarming increase in the number of dangerous aerial interceptions and clashes at sea. by PLA planes and ships.

Thus, this latest incident reflects a disturbing trend of unsafe and dangerous interception practices by the PLA that is of grave concern to the United States.

As to why the US military waited eight days to publicize the encounter, another spokesperson wrote: A disclosure like this takes time to verify details, obtain and declassify footage, and make notifications. appropriate to other government agencies.

A day after the meeting, the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it was closely monitoring Chinese military activities in the South China Sea, Philippine Sea and East China Sea. And he stressed that he continues to oppose any military pressure or coercion against our allies and partners in the region.

China has long claimed the islands in the disputed South China Sea. In a 2015 speech in Singapore, China’s top leader Xi Jinping said the islands had been under Chinese control since ancient times and that China should take responsibility for safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and legitimate maritime interests.

Beijing has become more assertive in recent years, building military infrastructure at sea and sending ships and planes near islands claimed by both Japan and China. Earlier this year, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken called China the biggest challenger to the international order and said the United States would work with allies to curb its aggressive actions.

Australia and Canada, both allies of the United States, recently accused the Chinese military of dangerous interceptions over Pacific waters. In June, Chinese jets repeatedly buzzed a Canadian plane surveying North Korea, sometimes approaching so close the pilots could see each other. In May, the Australian government said a Chinese plane fired flares, cut in front of an Australian plane and ejected chaff, which contains metal used to launch missiles.

In response, Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defence, said in a statement that Australia had posed a serious threat to China’s sovereignty and security.

It is the Australian side that confuses black and white, repeatedly spreads false information and incites hostility and confrontation, Colonel Kefei added.

Taiwan, a self-governing island long claimed by Beijing, also said China had sent an unprecedented number of military aircraft at least 71 fighter jets, maritime patrol aircraft and drones near its territory this month, some days after President Biden bolstered his support for Taiwan.

The episodes led to fatal collisions. In 2001, a Chinese fighter jet collided with a US Navy surveillance plane over the South China Sea, killing the Chinese pilot and forcing the US plane to make an emergency landing on the Hainan Island.

The Chinese government detained the 24 American crew members for more than a week, only releasing them after the American ambassador to China sent a letter of apology.

