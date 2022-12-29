2022 set to be the hottest year in British history





Britain experienced drought and soaring temperatures in 2022.

British experts on Wednesday said 2022 will be the warmest year on record in Britain after a year of heat waves and minimal precipitation.

The study’s findings come as communities around the world reel from this year’s catalog of extreme weather, with rising temperatures and drought across Europe wilting crops and wildfires devastating entire lands.

The UK Meteorological Office said in a statement: “This year has seen the highest average annual temperature across the UK.

In the UK, the decade with the highest annual temperature recorded since 1884 has occurred since 2002, the forecaster said.

“2022 will be the warmest year on record in the UK. Many will remember the extreme heat of the summer, but what has been noteworthy this year has been the relatively consistent heat throughout the year,” said Met Office Director Mark McCarthy. National Climate Information Center.

He said all months except December were warmer than average.

“A warmer year is consistent with the true impacts we expect as a result of human-induced climate change.

“It doesn’t mean that every year will be the warmest on record, but climate change continues to increase the chances of getting warmer in the coming decades,” he added.

This summer, much of England and Wales suffered a drought due to unusually high temperatures, heatwaves and little rainfall.

A similar situation has emerged across North-Western Europe.

France also experienced its hottest year since records began, the French Meteorological Office said in November.

record smashed

In July, Britain also saw mercury above 40 degrees Celsius for the first time ever, and July was the driest month on record across the South.

2022 will be the hottest year in British history.

The arid conditions in particular saw the water sources of the Thames dry up and travel several miles downstream.

Satellite images showed traditionally lush greens and lush countryside turning to various shades of yellow and brown as large swaths of southern, central and eastern England dried out.

The Bureau of Meteorology said all four seasons in the UK in 2022 were among the top 10 warmest seasons on record.

Winter was the 8th warmest, spring was the 5th, summer was the 4th, and autumn was the 3rd hottest.

Temperatures were above the long-term average for 1991-2020, McCarthy added, which “is to be expected as we become more and more affected by climate change.”

“Meteorological Agency science has shown that the temperatures seen in mid-July would have been extremely rare in pre-industrial times, before humans started emitting many greenhouse gases by burning fossil fuels,” he said.

wrong kind of record

Climate scientists overwhelmingly agree that human carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels are heating the planet and increasing the risk and severity of droughts, heat waves and other extreme weather events.

An analysis by an international team of researchers published in July found that human-induced climate change has increased the likelihood of a heatwave in the UK this year by at least a factor of 10.

Greenpeace UK’s political director, Rebecca Newsom, said the findings were disappointing.

“This is not the kind of record you want to break,” she said.

“I’m sure most of us would love to see record-breaking investments in renewable technologies that will rescue us from this mess,” she added.

Earlier, the UK’s National Trust warned that nature and wildlife at the charity’s grounds had been damaged by extreme weather over the past year and that this could become the “new normal”.

Final figures for 2022 will be released later by the Met Office.

