Why is this no longer working in the UK?

All agreed that everything in England was broken. From canceled doctor appointments to ambulances and paramedics, the country’s entire health service is on the brink of collapse, facing a humanitarian crisis. Traveling anywhere by train is prohibitively expensive, unreliable, overcrowded, or a combination of the above. All this was even before the winter of the strike. Infrastructure is creaking or collapsing. Housing is unaffordable. Heating costs aren’t too bad. Everything is unmanageable and doesn’t seem to work properly.

Finding the cause is not difficult. After a decade of austerity, the public sector was thriving even before the dual problems of the COVID-19 crisis, rising energy prices, and inflation and rising interest rates hit. When interest rates were low and investments were cheap, we cut our spending instead. As Jonn Elledge recently said, the government had the perfect opportunity to fix the roof while the sun was shining. It’s too late now. Growth is stagnant and loans are expensive. Brexit shrank the economy, barriers and bureaucracy slowed trade and investment elsewhere. Institutional mismanagement has been compounded by a lack of institutional continuity in years that seemed to be characterized by back-to-back musical chairs of statesmen and cabinets. Anything that wasn’t mismanaged was refunded.

This is also a crisis of fraud. Workers including, but not limited to, nurses, doctors and hospital staff, bus drivers, railroad staff, teachers, college staff, civil servants, driving examiners, airport staff and postal service are overworked, underpaid and underrated. Inflation has more than offset the meager gains recovered since 2008. Workers now earn less real wages than they did 14 years ago. We are living through the biggest drop in living standards since records began in the 1950s. Taxes are expensive and it is not clear what comes out of them.

It is both an emotional and an economic issue. The NHS and rail workers’ strikes showed how much we depend on goodwill. For workers who can continue to work overtime, stay after hours, and continue to do more until this extra effort is systematically expected of them. We started to see what happens when goodwill goes away.

Most of us are out of character, stressed out, extremely anxious about the future, and in survival mode in the present. We get sick and we worry about whether we or our loved ones will get proper treatment. You worry about not being able to afford basic necessities. Our national conversation is filled with calls to tighten our belts (tighten our belts every year for a decade and a half), cut back on spending on small luxuries, and increasingly cancel our Netflix subscriptions and gym memberships. , giving up all non-essential pleasures before complaining about economic insecurity. It is not living, but lasting. And we are told that living is the privilege of those who can afford it.

When things go this wrong, it’s hard to keep track of which aspirations are realistic. The economic damage has been done, and we can’t simultaneously repair all the infrastructure and utilities, and we can’t build enough housing while giving everyone the pay raises we would have received in other similarly wealthy countries. them. But we know we can afford more and better.

We see the beneficiaries of the waste of PPE contracts owning yachts and multi-million pound homes. We read news stories reporting how they drained the rest of their astronomical profits overseas. We see that profits for the UK’s biggest companies are 73% higher in 2021 than in 2019 and that companies are taking advantage of the inflation crisis to raise prices far more than necessary. We can see executive salaries soar. Stocks of the most expensive vintage Champagne bottles are running out as luxury companies that fine-tune the flow of supply and demand can’t keep up with the scale and pace of transferring wealth to the wealthy. We are angry.

