5 Ways The US-China Cold War Will Be Different From The Last





2022 was arguably the most turbulent and transformative year in international politics since the 1989 revolutions. It was turbulent due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Taiwan crisis, but it has been transformative in the way the United States recognized China as a rival superpower. In the U.S. National Security Strategy released in October, the Biden administration not only identified China as its most significant security challenge, but also stated unequivocally that the post-Cold War era is finished. If the unipolar power position of the United States was the defining characteristic of the post-Cold War era, the shift to a bipolar U.S.-China power structure will shape a new world order.

Ultimately, decisions about war and peace will be made by individual leaders. But to better understand how the new bipolar era might unfold, we need to look at its structure: the balance of power, the origin of new systems, and the geographic framework. The US-China rivalry is unique in many ways, and its nature provides us with vital insights into the new world order, its stability, and the role statesmanship could play.

In terms of the balance of power, the US-China rivalry resembles the Cold War, another antagonism between two superpowers. That’s why former Obama administration Asia-Pacific adviser Evan Medeiros called the November meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia, the first superpower summit of version 2.0 of the cold war. This has raised concerns, particularly in Europe, about the re-emergence of competing blocs, and among developing countries about being stuck in the proverbial middle ground.

But the new US-China bipolarity is a structural fact and cannot simply be suppressed. It is the result of decades of Chinese economic and military growth closing the gap with the United States. Additionally, a bipolar power structure is generally considered more stable than a multipolar one. Leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has come out in favor of a multipolar order, should be careful what they wish for. The US-Soviet rivalry, despite its arms races and tense episodes, was characterized by great stability and the absence of direct armed conflict between the two superpowers. This is why historian John Lewis Gaddis called the Cold War era the long peace.

That said, all bipolar systems may not be equally stable. There is good reason to believe that the structure of the US-China bipolar rivalry will make the new era less stable than the Cold War. And when structural stability is weaker, the need for political sense and safeguards to manage the system is stronger.

In particular, five structural factors will make the new bipolar era less stable than the Cold War.

First, the US-China rivalry is marked by an unstable power transition dynamic. Historical evidence shows that there is a real danger of major war when a rising power threatens to overtake a declining hegemon. this dynamic: the United States and the Soviet Union emerged as superpowers from the ashes of World War II and were militarily equal competitors from the outset. The current situation is different, with China gradually catching up with the United States. Moreover, thanks to its economic power, China’s potential as a superpower is greater than the Soviet Union ever was. Moreover, because the Chinese military is still inferior at this point, there is less room for statesmanship to negotiate arms control agreements; China is unwilling to impose a cap on military development that would lock in its inferior status.

Recent statements suggest that China may already have surpassed the United States in the number of nuclear warheads on its intercontinental ballistic missiles. But in terms of total nuclear inventory, including warheads deployed on intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic bombers, as well as inactive nuclear warheads, China’s nuclear stockpile is still relatively low. compared to that of the United States.

Second, unlike the Cold War, the primary theater of US-China military rivalry is naval, which is inherently less stable and more at risk of limited warfare. The main focus of the Cold War on the European ground theater allowed the strategy of massive retaliation to emerge, strongly deterring any attempt to cross the fixed line dividing Europe. The use of military force by the two superpowers in Asian waters is less likely to pose an existential threat to the state or risk nuclear war. China could use nuclear weapons if invaded, but Chinese leaders are much less likely to risk all-out war with the United States if some of their ships are destroyed. This increases the risk of a limited war in Asian waters, as the risks of mass escalation are lower than they were in Europe. But even a limited war at sea between two superpowers could have devastating consequences for regional stability and the global economy.

Third, Taiwan is another source of instability in the new bipolar order. The closest equivalent during the Cold War was the divided city of Berlin, where several tense confrontations between the superpowers took place. Taiwan poses the greatest risk of a great-power war in an era of US-China rivalry, with uncertain escalation dynamics in terms of geographic spread and use of weapons.

Fourth, new combat domains in space and cyberspace provide Washington and Beijing with additional means of coercion and disruption. Cyberattacks can range from sabotage, theft and espionage to what is known as a digital Pearl Harbor: a large-scale and sophisticated surprise cyberattack in order to shape the environment before a military conflict or to delay or deter the response of rivals. There is a real risk of unintended escalation due to cyber capabilities in a future Sino-US crisis. A similar dynamic is also possible in the space domain, with preemptive strikes on or by satellites leading to an uncertain escalation scale.

Fifth, contrary to the theory that interdependence reduces the risk of war, the high level of economic and technological interdependence between the United States and China is potentially more conducive to conflict than the relative autarky of the two blocs during the cold War. Indeed, historian Gaddis has pointed to the lack of interdependence between the two superpowers as an important factor enhancing the stability of the Cold War rivalry, primarily because not depending on a potentially hostile rival increased the sense of security from the superpowers.

China’s high level of interdependence with the global economy is the very reason why some observers prefer to use labels other than the Cold War when describing the US-China bipolar systems, suggesting terms such as competitive coexistence, cold coexistence or conflicting coexistence. But the level of interdependence in the US-China rivalry leaves more room for economic warfare than was the case during the Cold War; in a bipolar power structure, both superpowers view mutual interdependence as a vulnerability and thus seek to reduce it.

This process of decoupling, which is now underway, will create friction: between the two superpowers, between the United States and its allies, and within the international economic order. For example, the US-China tech war is already leading to a new kind of conflict, with China hitting back on US chip sanctions by initiating a dispute at the World Trade Organization. Economic warfare and the US-China decoupling will challenge the international economic order in new ways. Moreover, the concerns expressed by Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about a new Cold War illustrate the reservations of American allies on decoupling.

The steady march of globalization for more than three decades and the currently high level of interdependence between China and the United States deceive us. They make us believe that great power rivalry in the 21st century is relatively stable and easy to manage. However, the five structural dimensions described above, a dynamic power transition, an inherently less stable naval rivalry, Taiwan as a hotspot, new space and cyber technologies, and the risks associated with economic interdependence suggest that the structure of the US-China rivalry may actually be more fragile than that of the US-Soviet rivalry. If one remains aware of these five sources of systemic weakness, the two superpowers can to some extent compensate by putting in place safeguards.

Developing railings will not be an easy task. Arms control will be difficult to achieve in the near future, as China is still catching up militarily. When it comes to Taiwan, Beijing and Washington have been practicing strategic ambiguity for decades. Wise and sound political savvy will be needed on both sides to continually develop and adjust the rules of the new bipolar game. Much like the Cold War, the US-China rivalry and the respective strategies of the two superpowers will only evolve over time.

