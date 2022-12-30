US ‘bomb cyclone’ threatens to disrupt travel as wet, windy weather hits UK





The UK is also experiencing wet and windy weather as a result of the deadly bomb cyclone that has plunged temperatures in the US, the Bureau of Meteorology said. A warning has been issued about the risk of travel disruption.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain for 15 hours from 3am on Friday for most of Scotland, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the heavy rains could cause some flooding and disruption to travel, but the effects would not be as severe as those experienced in the United States, where dozens of people were killed in a devastating winter storm.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that 40-50mm of rain is expected to be quite widespread and that life could be dangerous due to fast flowing or deep flooding.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has also been issued for northern Scotland, excluding Orkney and Shetland, from midnight Thursday to 9pm Friday.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said the UK is likely to be hit by wet and windy weather.

UK weather will remain unsettled with wet and windy conditions due to the intensification of the jet stream due to weather in the US, he said.

The impact on Britain is not dramatic as the system has brought a lot of cold air further south across the United States.”

The (bomb cyclone) effect is to intensify the jet stream, because the jet stream is fundamentally driven by temperature differences.

Therefore, the greater the temperature difference between the northern and southern edges, the stronger the jet stream.

He said the knock-on effect for Britain would be wet and windy weather for the next seven to 10 days.

So the knock-on effect is that, like today, we have had spells of wet and windy weather, and we will continue to have wet and windy weather going forward, he said.

Thursday is expected to be colder than Wednesday, with sunshine and some heavy rain in northern Scotland and western England, with risk of hail and thunder.

Flooded fields of the River Parrett at the Somerset Levels near Bridgwater in Somerset. Credit: PA

Mr Partridge said Thursday will be a cool day, but it will still be windy and showers will be expected across England, snow in the Highlands from Friday to Sunday, showers and rain in the south of England, frost and fog overnight and unstable conditions. said to be expected. .

He added: And Friday sees another wet and windy weather with milder temperatures and a similar kind of pattern over the next few days.

So the general knock-on effect of US weather is that the UK will generally be slightly milder than at this time of year.

