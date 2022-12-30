The human toll of the deadly American storm increases in the blizzard of the century | Weather in the United States





A man never came home from a grocery run. Another man missed a chance to get a new heart. A woman has died after being trapped in her car.

The death toll from the winter storm that hit much of the United States last week continued to mount. Since the blizzard of the century swept across parts of the country last week, at least 60 people have died across the country, and details of the grief their families are enduring have spread.

In Buffalo, New York alone, the death toll has risen to 37 as rescue workers continue to clear snowy roads as part of their search and rescue operations.

One of those who died was Abdul Sharifu.

Around noon on Christmas Eve, Sharifu left his home in Buffalo to buy groceries for others. The 26-year-old Congolese who left his country after both his parents were killed in a war did not return home alive.

Sharifu had gone to get milk for a friend’s child because the child kept crying, according to Sharifus’ cousin, who spoke to Business Insider. When his pregnant wife, Gloria, who was due in a week, woke up from a nap, she was surprised to find that Sharifu had not yet returned home.

After unsuccessfully calling her husband’s phone, Gloria reached out to Sharifus’ cousin, Ally, in a panic. Gloria and Ally waited 24 hours without hearing from Sharifu before notifying the police of his absence and enlisting the help of friends to search for him.

That evening, the group found Sharifus’ car parked near the station, but there was no sign of him. They eventually learned that Sharifu had been found face down in the snow by passers-by who had taken him to hospital. He was dead by the time the Sharifus family arrived at the hospital.

A local government spokesperson confirmed Sharifu was found dead outside in the snow around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo News reported. No cause of death was immediately reported.

He’s the guy [who] likes to help everyone, Ally told WKBW. At this time, were not well.

His wife is not well. It’s so bad right now. So sad.

News of Sharifus’ death came after the nation was shocked to learn that another Buffalo resident died after being trapped in her car for 18 hours. Anndel Taylor, a 22-year-old nursing student, was trying to get home from a hospital shift on Friday when she got trapped in the storm. The New York Post reported that Taylor sent several videos to his family in North Carolina, updating them on the snow rising in front of his car.

According to her family, Taylor hoped to sleep in her car while waiting for rescuers to reach her and that she would try to escape on foot if they didn’t.

Several hundred miles south of New York, a 91-year-old man from South Carolina died over Christmas after trying to fix a broken water pipe outside his home.

At around 10 p.m. that day, Marvin Henley came out of his house to fix the pipe. According to deputies, Henley returned home a little later to change his wet clothes before going out again to continue repairs, WLOS reports.

He was reported missing the following day. Deputies finally located his body around 2.30pm on Monday, not too far from his home. According to the coroner’s office, Henley was found wet and exposed to extreme temperatures. His death was ruled an accident resulting from exposure to cold.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, an Alaskan man missed his heart transplant surgery due to hundreds of cancellations at Seattle-Tacoma airport in Washington state on Friday.

Patrick Holland, a father of five from Fairbanks, Alaska, was due to travel to Seattle on Friday to undergo a heart transplant. Holland, who has congestive heart failure, told Seattle TV KING he was put on the active transplant list three weeks ago and wasn’t notified until last Thursday by the Institute. of Cardiology from the University of Washington Medical Center that a heart had become available for him.

According to Holland, doctors gave him an eight-hour window to get to the hospital. He then booked the next flight to Seattle.

However, once Holland boarded his flight, he discovered that the plane had to be diverted due to the cancellation of hundreds of flights at Seattle airport as a result of the storm.

I heard the pilots welcome to Anchorage, Holland said. The window of his new heart had closed.

“I think I cried more that day than in my life and felt all the emotions I’ve ever felt,” he said.

Although the heart was donated to another person on the transplant list, Hollands’ doctors told him it would not be pushed back on the list because the situation was beyond his control.

Holland told KING he plans to travel to Seattle in two weeks to be closer to the hospital once a new heart becomes available.

I will be closer, there will be no storms to stop me, he said. It would take a completely different act of God to stop me.

As rescue efforts continue across the country, officials have urged people to stay home and off the roads.

With the death toll rising, Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden offered their condolences to the bereaved families.

My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend, the president said in a tweet on Monday. You are in my and Jill’s prayers.

