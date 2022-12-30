Unemployment Benefits Rise But US Labor Market Remains Resilient





Dec 29 (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose slightly last week and a week earlier the total number of jobless assistance hit its highest level since February, but both remain at levels indicating that the US labor market remains tight, even as the Federal Reserve works to cool labor demand as part of its bid to reduce inflation.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor Department said on Thursday, in line with the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the number of people receiving benefits after a first week of help rose by 41,000 to 1.710 million in the week ending December 17.

After hitting the lowest level since 1969 in May, these so-called continuing claims, an indicator of hiring, have drifted higher since early October. The latest report is the first since February to show that they broke through the lower end of the 1.7-1.8 million trend that prevailed in the years leading up to the coronavirus pandemic, a level considered then as emblematic of a tight labor market.

Reuters Charts

And, although the figures for new claims for benefits have been volatile in recent weeks, they have remained well below the 270,000 threshold that economists consider a wake-up call for the labor market. A series of layoffs in the tech sector and interest-rate-sensitive industries like housing have yet to leave a noticeable imprint on claims, as laid-off workers appear to be moving into new jobs with relative ease.

“Given the recent increase in layoff announcements from large companies, we would expect to see more of an increase in claims than we typically see at this time of year, but so far that hasn’t happened. ‘is not happening,” Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies, said in a note.

Severance packages may also delay when laid-off workers claim benefits, Simons said, although “this is very difficult to quantify.”

Reuters Graphics’STRUCTURAL LABOR SHORTAGE’

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell – the chief architect of the central bank’s aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at reining in too-high inflation – said earlier this month “it’s as if we had a structural labor shortage”.

Indeed, the resilience of the labor market is at the center of Fed policymakers’ concerns, as the US economy has created an average of 392,000 new jobs per month this year despite rapid rate hikes and growing fears of a recession next year. There were about 1.7 jobs open per unemployed person in October, about half a point above the job openings-to-unemployment ratio seen before the pandemic.

Officials see this strength as giving them enough headroom to keep raising interest rates to bring down inflation, which by their preferred measure remains nearly three times their target level of 2% a year, even though it has recently shown signs of declining.

The central bank raised rates from near zero in March to the current range of 4.25% to 4.50% and Fed officials expect it to cross the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen before. since 2007.

Fed officials also projected that the jobless rate could climb nearly a full percentage point to 4.6% next year, which given the current size of the U.S. labor force , would equate to approximately 1.5 million job losses.

However, getting there would require a substantial reversal of a trend of job growth that has persisted in the U.S. economy for more than a decade, barring the historic two months of job losses at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. labor market has recovered all of the 22 million jobs cut during the COVID-19 shutdowns, and it hasn’t seen three or more straight months of net payroll declines since 2010.

Reuters Charts Reuters Charts

Job growth through November had averaged nearly 400,000 a month, although that rate moderated in the second half. The average of the government’s last three non-farm payroll reports was 272,000.

The Labor Department will release U.S. jobs numbers for December on Jan. 6, and preliminary estimates from economists polled by Reuters predict payrolls will rise this month by another 200,000. The unemployment rate is estimated to have remained unchanged at 3.7%.

Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas will also update its tally of corporate layoff plans for December next week after its November report showed workforce reduction announcements were the highest since January 2021. Still, layoffs so far have been heavily concentrated in the tech sector which had boomed throughout the pandemic, and the total number of announcements year-to-date through last month was the second lowest on record since 1993.

Economists say companies are likely to cut hiring before embarking on layoffs. Employers have generally been reluctant to lay off workers after struggling to find workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At least in the short term, data from the JOLTS (Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey) and the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Businesses) suggest that small businesses remain keen to absorb some workers laid off by larger companies,” said said Simons. “This demand dichotomy cannot persist indefinitely, but it will help the labor market achieve a softer landing than it otherwise would.”

Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-weekly-jobless-claims-ticked-higher-last-week-2022-12-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos