USA rebounds with 5-1 win over Switzerland at world juniors





MONCTON, N.B. — Minnesota rookie Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice as the United States bounced back from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 Thursday at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored, and Trey Augustine made 18 saves. After a 6-3 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday, the Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B.

“I really liked the way we bounced back tonight,” USA coach Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac said. “We did a good job on the forecheck and generated a lot of zone time.”

In the first game of the day at the Avenir Centre, Finland beat Latvia 3-0 to stay top of Group B with two wins and a loss in extra time. In Group A in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Sweden beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in overtime to stay first, and Canada beat Austria 11-0 in the night game.

Cooley set up Minnesota teammate Snuggerud for the first base with a quick back pass.

“It’s pretty special,” Snuggerud said of his University of Minnesota teammate’s pass. “He gave me a lot in my career. But I’m lucky enough to have him on my line. It was a cool game.”

Captain Attilio Biasca scored for Switzerland.

The United States will finish the group game on Saturday against Finland.

“They’re a hell of a team, we’re a hell of a team,” Cooley said. “It’s going to be a good battle.”

Jani Lampinen made 31 saves for Finland against Latvia. Jani Nyman had a goal and an assist, and Niko Huuhtanen and Konsta Kapanen also netted.

“I think we played well,” Lampinen said. “They couldn’t come in the middle and score there. We just put them in the flanks and let them shoot from there. So that makes my game a bit easier. And great back control too .”

In Halifax, Ludvig Jansson scored his second goal of the game 1:35 into extra time as Sweden beat the Czech Republic.

Fabian Wagner also scored for Sweden and Carl Lindbom stopped 33 shots after opening with two shutout wins. Sweden will face Canada on Saturday in the group final.

“We just wanted to keep it simple and work hard between the blue lines because they’re dangerous on turnovers,” Swedish defender Adam Engstrom said. “We wanted to get into the forecheck, keep our structure in the defensive zone and we knew it was going to be okay.”

David Jiricek and Jiri Tichacek scored for the Czechs and Tomas Suchanek stopped 21 shots. They started with victories over Canada and Austria.

In Canada’s resounding victory, Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists. The 17-year-old forward tied Jordan Eberle for the Canadian record with his 14th goal in the event. Logan Stankoven added a goal and three assists, and Benjamin Gaudreau made 12 saves.

