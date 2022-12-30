Chinese pilot flew 20 feet from US Air Force craft during operations





A Chinese military plane flew within 10 feet of a US plane earlier this month, officials said.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) released the statement on Thursday, saying the incident happened on Dec. 21 in the South China Sea.

“On December 21 (China Standard Time), a People’s Liberation Army – Navy J-11 fighter pilot performed a dangerous maneuver during an intercept of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft , which was legally conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace,” USINDOPACOM said.

The People’s Liberation Army aircraft flew within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135 craft. In order to avoid a collision, the American craft was forced to take evasive action.

TAIWAN JAMS JETS AND READIES MISSILE DEFENSES AS CHINESE MILITARY SHIPS NEAR ISLAND, DEFENSE MINISTRY SAYS

Footage of a Chinese pilot piloting a jet just 10 feet from a US Airforce RC-135 aircraft on December 21. (Credit: Department of Defense) ((Credit: Department of Defense))

The statement continued: “The United States Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, navigate and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard to the safety of all ships and aircraft under international law.

USINDOPACOM concluded, “We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law.”

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fighter jets from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command conduct joint combat training exercises around the island of Taiwan on Aug. 7, 2022. China slammed an annual US defense spending bill for highlighting the ‘Chinese threat’ as Taiwan hailed the legislation, saying it demonstrated US support for the autonomous island which, according to China, must be subject to its authority. “China deplores and strongly opposes this US decision,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted online on Saturday, December 24. (Gong Yulong/Xinhua via AP)

The People’s Republic of China has become increasingly aggressive in recent months as tensions between the mainland nation and the island of Taiwan escalate.

TAIWAN TRIPLES DURATION OF COMPULSORY MILITARY SERVICE DUE TO INCREASING TENSIONS WITH CHINA

The Chinese military has sent 71 planes and seven ships to Taiwan in a 24-hour show of force directed against the self-governing island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Monday, after China expressed anger at the Taiwan-related provisions in a US defense spending bill.

Chinese military harassment of Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships to the island on a near-basis. daily.

In this photo released on December 31, 2021 by Xinhua News Agency, an undated photo shows a carrier-based J-15 fighter jet preparing to land on the Chinese Navy’s Liaoning aircraft carrier during ‘combat training on the high seas. China is holding military drills in the disputed South China Sea to coincide with US President Joe Bidens’ visits to South Korea and Japan, which are largely focused on countering the threat perceived from China. ((Hu Shanmin/Xinhua via AP))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Between 06:00 a.m. Sunday and 06:00 a.m. Monday, 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial border once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a staff writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and email him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/chinese-pilot-flew-20-feet-us-air-force-craft-during-operations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos