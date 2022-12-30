China Covid: US testing rule meets collective shrug





Some Chinese have been disappointed with the Biden administrations’ new testing requirement for travelers from their country. Others expressed contempt, calling it the latest Western effort to contain China’s rise. But many were simply indifferent.

For many Chinese, the US rule that they must show negative Covid tests to visit is a tangential development. China is grappling with severe outbreaks that have sickened countless people and overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes. Many are focused on trying to keep their jobs and their homes as the economy collapses.

And for many who plan to travel, an additional Covid test is not a major inconvenience. These tests were until recently for tens of millions of citizens an almost daily routine imposed by the authorities. And Chinese tourists know they are welcome in many places across Asia and beyond.

It’s just a Covid test before traveling, said Li Kuan, 33, a software engineer at a tech start-up in southern China’s Guangzhou city. We’ve done a bunch of tests like this over the past three years.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule, announced Wednesday, will require anyone, regardless of nationality or vaccination status, to test negative if they want to board a US-bound flight from China. It will apply to travelers to Hong Kong and Macao, as well as anyone coming from China who is transiting through or entering the United States through a third country.

The rule will come into effect on Jan. 5, three days before China plans to drop strict quarantine requirements that have been in place for inbound travelers for nearly three years.

People around the world are excited about the potential boon to business and tourism that would come with an increase in Chinese tourist numbers. But some are also concerned about the way cases have soared in the country since early December, when China abruptly lifted its zero Covid policy after mass protests against lockdowns that threatened the ruling Communist Party.

US authorities fear the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in China, allowing new variants to develop and spread around the world.

On Wednesday, the CDC said it was requiring a negative Covid test for travelers from China to slow the spread of the virus in the United States. As new variants of the virus emerge around the world, China has reduced testing and reporting of cases and minimal sharing of epidemiological data could delay their identification, the agency said.

Italy, South Korea and Japan have recently imposed similar travel restrictions, and India now requires negative Covid test results and random checks at airports for passengers arriving from China, including Hong. Kong, as well as Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

Understanding the situation in China The Communist Party set aside the restrictive zero Covid policy, which sparked mass protests that were a rare challenge to the Communist leadership.

On Thursday in China, the main Communist Party propaganda outlets, usually quick to criticize countries that impose restrictions on Chinese travelers, appeared to play down the US news. The CDC rule itself was barely mentioned on many major party platforms.

Some sites instead pointed to the positive reception China’s easing has received in other countries. New Chinese measures boost global economic hope, reads the headline of an article in the Global Times, the Communist Party newspaper.

Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said Chinese state media might be wary of reporting too much on the US restriction lest it draw attention to China’s national outbreaks and fuel public anger.

If you talk too much about it, you’re bound to make mistakes, he said.

For Beijing, it might be difficult to argue that the United States should not impose a testing requirement, when China itself is still considering maintaining one, even after relaxing the rules. The government will require incoming travelers to show a negative polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test within 48 hours of departure.

At a routine press briefing in Beijing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin did not directly address the Biden administrations’ decision. He repeated talking points Beijing used last week as some countries began imposing limits on Chinese travellers, saying such pandemic measures should be science-based and appropriate.

But this time he made a pointed reference to the issue of discrimination, saying such measures should also treat citizens of all countries equally.

Some Chinese citizens have ignored the US testing requirement, calling it a minor inconvenience for a population that has grown accustomed to near-constant PCR testing throughout the pandemic.

China’s Covid-era testing requirements for international travelers have been far more complicated than what the United States now requires of travelers from the country, said Wang Xiaofei, 29, who works for a technology company in the southern megacity of Shenzhen.

It is what it is, she said of the testing policy, adding that she would still travel to the United States if given the chance. Just cooperate.

Others were less accommodating.

New York University student Iris Su, 22, said her parents, who live in the eastern city of Qingdao, thought of visiting her after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Now they’re not so sure, she said. They are a little unhappy with the American restrictions.

Ms. Su said she viewed the CDC rule as a political decision, not a scientific one. At the end of the day, this is all great power confrontation, she added.

Several epidemiologists said Thursday that the new US policy would be ineffective, based on evidence from other places, including Hong Kong, a Chinese territory, where a series of testing requirements for inbound travelers earlier this year failed. failed to prevent a sharp increase in the number of imported cases.

Karen Grpin, an expert in global health policy at the University of Hong Kong, said that while the CDC’s new rule may prevent superspreading conditions on planes, it would not prevent new variants just like the Previous foreign travel bans have done little to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

What we should really be doing now as a global community is thinking about how to support the Chinese people through this transition, not shut them down, she said.

It was unclear on Thursday how or if the new CDC rule would affect China’s delicate relationship with the United States. When President Biden and Xi Jinping, the powerful Chinese leader, met in Indonesia last month, they seemed eager to soft reset a relationship that was heading towards confrontation. Yet the relationship remains stuck at its lowest point in years amid disagreements over Taiwan’s future, technology restrictions and mass detentions of its citizens in China, among other issues.

Yanzhong Huang, a senior global health fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, described the CDC rule as epidemiologically unconvincing and diplomatically unwarranted.

Global reopening should be encouraged, he said, referring to China’s plan to gradually dismantle its Covid testing infrastructure and travel restrictions. Now you give the Chinese the impression that you are punishing them.

Mr Huang said he sympathized with international criticism of China’s perceived reluctance to share coronavirus data with other countries. But he also worries that the CDC’s demand could be fodder for Chinese nationalists who argue that the United States is trying to contain China’s rise.

It was the tone Thursday on some pages of the Global Times.

The Covid outbreak signals China this time to recognize a basic fact, Shen Yi, a professor of international politics at Fudan University in Shanghai, wrote in a column.

It is that China’s words, deeds and various policies will be examined under an electron microscope by American and Western public opinion and anti-China politicians, he wrote. If there is a slight defect, it will be magnified infinitely; if a defect cannot be found, they will create it artificially.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/29/world/asia/china-covid-us-travel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos