British Medical Service mistakenly sent cancer diagnosis textExBulletin





A man passes a National Health Service sign in London in 2007. The NHS is served by Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster. A patient mistakenly receives a text message announcing a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Carl Chegwin said he received a text message from a British doctor’s office saying that he had been diagnosed with “aggressive lung cancer” while watching ‘The Santa Clause’ on Christmas Eve and getting in the Christmas mood.

He sat there in shock until he was able to show the message to his mother, who received the same text from the “NHS-NoReply” number. The National Health Service England (NHS) provides general practitioner services at Chegwin and Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster.

Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster, England mistakenly sent Christmas Eve text messages to patients telling them they had lung cancer.

Realizing he wasn’t the only one who got the message, he began to wonder if the text was “some kind of disgusting joke.”

After about 20 minutes, the “NHS-NoReply” number sent the following message: happy new year.”

Chegwin said he has never received a message from Askern Medical Practice wishing him a Merry Christmas as a patient in about 30 years.

“To me, that apology is not an apology,” he said. “It’s arrogant, nonchalant, hand-waving.”

A spokesperson for NHS UK declined questions related to the incident and redirected NPR to the NHS’ emails. Askern Medical Practice was unable to comment immediately.

Early messages misdiagnosing end-stage lung cancer patients asked terminally-ill patients to fill out the DS1500 form to claim certain benefits.

Neither Chegwin nor his mother expected cancer test results, but others who received the same message did. It’s unclear how many people the text messages were sent to.

Chagwin said he would not return to practice after the incident.

“It breaks people and drives them into despair,” he said.

Chagwin said he had not heard from him further since his text message on December 24th.

