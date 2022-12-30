We were only looking at the negative side: British farmers taking part in Brexit and losing a common agricultural policy | Brexit





Ian Rickman sits in an 18th-century farmhouse in the Bethlehem Highlands, on the breathtaking west side of the Brecon Beacons, and ponders the damage Brexit has done to his future. Two years after Britain left the EU, the future for goat breeders like him is fraught with economic insecurity.

He lost unrestricted access to the nearest export markets, and was at risk of farm subsidy cuts due to the loss of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), Australia and New Zealand.

From the sheep farmer’s point of view, nothing good comes out of these trade deals, says Rickman.

Their main international markets are China and the Far East. Why give them access to the UK? “For now, we are fine, but if for some reason something like Ukraine happens in the Far East and sanctions are imposed overnight, they will use massive access to our markets,” he said.

It’s a topic that gnaws on the nerves of farmers across Wales who see Brexit as a downside altogether.

Many are more beneficial to agriculture. Right now, Rickman says, we’re only looking at the downside. There is no way to dress that trade deal as anything good. I’ve heard farmers say the industry has been pushed under the bus.

Guto Bebb, managing director of the Welsh Farmers Union (FUW), said his partners in Australia were very happy with what they were prepared for in case the Chinese market shut down.

But where is our insurance policy after losing a single market? We don’t have one, he says.

A study by the statutory levy agency of the Agricultural and Horticulture Development Board found that China imposed a 25% tariff on New Zealand lamb imports and 29,000 tonnes (69%) if there had been an outright ban.

At the same time that everyone’s energy prices skyrocketed, so did the cost of selling to the EU, which accounts for 33% of the lamb export market.

The Sanitary and Phytosanitary Certification Working Group, an inter-industry veterinary and environmental health group, estimates that new requirements for export health certificates approved by veterinarians will add $60 million to the cost of food exports to Europe in 2021.

Ian Rickman on his farm in Wales: I’ve heard farmers say that the industry has almost been taken under the bus. Photo: Athena Pictures

It’s not the end, says Bebb, but it’s a problem that adds more and more problems to the trade. The Brexit barrier is too unnecessary and of little benefit.

Raising goats is a difficult business. Many hill farmers cannot survive without subsidies, threatening not only their livelihoods, but also the very existence of the herders who herd their lands. As for Rickmans, it is part of one of the National Parks of Wales.

Before returning to the subject of Brexit, Rickman talks about the importance of sheep grazing in the highlands.

Rickman, sitting in the kitchen, describes how the agricultural sector eased during the worst of Brexit as red meat prices rose due to inflation.

Figures for 2020-21 show a 32% increase in income from raising cattle and sheep in less hospitable regions to 29,900. In other years, 2017 was dangerously low, the FUW president said, dropping to $13,000, less than half the national average wage.

UK government says Brexit will hurt farmers for the first time in 50 years [the] An opportunity to do things differently.

George Eustice, the environment secretary at the time, argued that subsidizing land tenure and tenure, where the largest subsidies in 2020 so often go to the wealthiest landowners, makes no sense.

Among the beneficiaries of the direct CAP per hectare payment are Brexiter James Dyson, who received more than 5 million from the EU, and former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre, who raised 88,000 in one year for his Langwell, Scotland estate. .

Paul Dacre, former editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail, received an 88,000 CAP payment for his Langwell estate in Scotland. Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters

But the National Farmers Union (NFU) and FUW fear small farmers who depend on CAP. Members of the Welsh Affairs Council expressed concern that in 2022, around one-fifth of Welsh farms would have less than zero farm business income, with an average income of 26,000 per farm. A government study found subsidy is the difference between profit and loss for 42% of UK farms.

Started in 1962 as an agriculture-society partnership, CAP was conceived as an income support scheme based on research showing that farmer incomes are 40% lower than nonfarm incomes.

I do not receive any government assistance. [EU subsidy] Then deposit into your Swiss bank account or go to Barbados. That doesn’t happen. That money goes straight to local businesses, Rickman says, referring to veterinarians, mechanics, feeders and fence contractors. Agriculture is the backbone of the rural economy.

Agriculture is a mandated competency and Wales is still designing a replacement for CAP, so farmers like Rickman are still receiving direct payments.

But Wales has accused Westminster of political trickery when it comes to calculating amounts across four British countries.

FUW calculated that it would fall below 225m over the lifetime of the current parliament, based on the fact that Wales has not yet used all of its EU funding.

It’s a political game. We believe the Westminster government is guilty of violating its Declaration promise to match spending pounds to pounds, says Bebb.

Just because some of the money isn’t spent doesn’t mean it isn’t allocated to the project. We recently opened a bypass near me, funded by the EU in 2020. Overhanging is acceptable if the project takes time to get up and running and complete, he adds.

Scotland has similar complaints. The country thinks it will lose about 93m between 2021-25.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: The 2019 Declaration commitments maintain an annual agricultural budget of $2.4 billion by 2024-25, with any cuts from direct payments to farmers being reinvested back into the sector.

They added that the CAP did nothing to improve food production or food security and gave half of its budget to the largest 10% of landlords. The replacement plan would support selection and encourage better agriculture, they said.

In the UK, the phase-out of CAP is well underway with a new Environmental Lands Management Plan (ELM) that will prioritize better practices in agriculture and environmental protection, with monetary incentives for moves such as reducing fertilizer use or maintaining moors.

Defra figures show that the CAP phase-out is already having an impact on farm incomes, although replacement plans are still sketchy.

Farmers are down at least 20% this year as a result of the CAP’s phase-out, and will be short of 50% of previous EU subsidies by 2024.

Nick von Westenholz, NFU’s head of trade and business strategy, says farmers in the UK now receive far less support, which will affect their income.

Most farmers do not yet know what they will have to sign off on in the future and what they will have to do to meet the requirements of the new plan, he added.

Farmers protest outside parliament in October 2020 against the government’s agriculture bill. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Direct payments will be completely phased out by 2028, according to UK plans. Instead, there is a rural stewardship scheme and a Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme under the ELM.

Defra says around 32,000 farmers have already signed up to the Rural Stewardship Scheme, a 90% increase since Brexit was approved in 2020.

The SFI framework is still in pilot operation with new details to be announced in January.

Farmers have expressed concerns that the management and resources required to engage in the scheme reduce its attractiveness.

Von Westenholz says farmers won’t sign the plan unless the payment makes business sense.

For the NFU, which has been vocal about the need to uphold trade and animal welfare standards, Brexit is still creating uncertainty for farm businesses six years after the referendum.

Brexit will always bring significant changes to the UK’s farm business as the free movement of labor and CAP ends and trade relations with the EU and the rest of the world are restructured. But more than six years after the referendum took place, there is still great uncertainty about what that change will actually look like, says Von Westenholz.

And while trade deals with large agricultural exporters such as Australia and New Zealand are intensifying in the domestic market, related initiatives to increase our exports and improve competitiveness appear to be still in the development phase. Agricultural time trade with Europe’s closest neighbors has declined dramatically.

None of this is inevitable, says Von Westenholz, but it requires political will, compromise and a long-term plan for a resolution.

Responding to allegations that UK agriculture is at risk from the trade deal, a Defra spokesperson said the interests of our farmers and food producers are a priority of our trade policy and the trade deal delivers on that. Our deal will continue to support farmers.

In December, Environment Minister Thrsa Coffey promised that the next SFI payment, to be unveiled in the new year, would be easier and more beneficial for farmers.

She promised to have a full range of alternative aid in place by 2024. This works whether you are a commoner, an upland farmer or a small family farm.

