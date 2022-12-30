British military aid to Ukraine continues delivery of explosive-proof ordnance equipment.





The UK has donated over 1,000 VALLON metal detectors and over 100 bomb-disarming kits to Ukraine, helping to clear minefields and create safe landfills, private housing and infrastructure.

This delivery is the latest in a continuous supply of assistance that the UK has provided to Ukraine throughout 2022 and will continue into 2023. Britain has also recently delivered a significant air defense system package, including more than 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles. 125 anti-aircraft guns to defend Ukraine against Russian attacks on cities and infrastructure.

Britain is the first European country to send military aid to Ukraine, sending thousands of NLAW anti-tank missiles in early 2022. Partners range from sophisticated missiles to clothing to support troops during harsh winters. The UK will continue to liaise with the Ukrainian government to ensure future supplies will meet tactical needs as the conflict unfolds.

Defense Minister Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP said:

Russia’s use of land mines and targeting of civilian infrastructure underscores the shocking brutality of Putin’s invasion. This latest UK aid package will help Ukraine safely clear land and buildings while reclaiming its rightful territories.

In addition to providing equipment, the British Army has trained thousands of Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) personnel. A major training program was launched in the UK in June, with British staff working with international partners to train new recruits in the basics of combat. We also conducted specialized training on equipment donated to Ukraine. A total of over 11,000 AFU personnel will be trained in the UK in 2022. This support will continue into the new year with support from international partners, and the current infantry training program aims to train up to 20,000 AFU personnel in 2023.

VALLON can help troops break through minefields and secure a safe route on roads and paths. It also ensures that civilian infrastructure and homes are free from explosion hazards so people can return home safely. Meanwhile, bomb disarming kits are designed to disarm fuzes from unexploded Russian bombs, munitions, and improvised explosive devices. This anti-explosive ordnance equipment is just one of the latest in a wide range of equipment donated by Britain to Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression.

To help defend against air attack, Britain has supplied Ukraine with Stormer vehicles and thousands of anti-aircraft missiles, including the Starsteak and Advanced Medium Range Anti-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). During a visit to Kyiv in November, the Prime Minister unveiled a new air defense package including 125 anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone technology to help defend Ukraine against Russian attacks on its infrastructure.

On the ground, Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) allowed the AFU to strike targets with precision from up to 80 km away, helping to push back Russian forces and counter long-range artillery use. Dozens of M109 155mm self-propelled guns and L119 105mm light guns, over 100,000 shells and millions of rounds of small arms ammunition.

The weapon is supported by more than 200 armored vehicles and 100 logistics vehicles to help AFU move troops and equipment across the battlefield, and Sea King helicopters to assist in search and rescue.

Meanwhile at sea, the UK has donated sea Brimstone missiles and autonomous underwater mine-sniffing vehicles to help ensure transport across the sea safely.

In addition to direct military aid, Britain has established the International Fund for Ukraine. The fund uses donations from international partners to expedite the procurement of priority munitions.

Overall, the UK provided $2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2022, more than any other country except the US, and the government has pledged to maintain the same level of funding in 2023.

