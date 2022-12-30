UK minister under pressure to screen China arrivals for Covid | covid





Ministers are under pressure to screen people arriving from China as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in China following the government’s sudden decision to end most stringent pandemic restrictions.

The United States on Wednesday became the latest country to impose controls on travelers arriving from China, requiring all arrivals to show proof of a negative Covid test.

The British government has so far refused to follow that policy, but there were mixed messages on Thursday about whether that policy could change in the future.

Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said:

At this point as we speak, I think it’s being reviewed and expect to see some clarification from the Department of Transportation probably today or tomorrow.

However, No 10 was quick to dismiss talk of an impending policy change. “At this time, there are no plans to introduce a new COVID-19 test for arrivals,” the spokesperson said.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay met with Chief Medical Officer and Health Security Administration officials on Thursday.

After the meeting, Health Minister Wil Quins said there was no evidence of a new strain from China.

he added. Variants currently in China are already widespread in the UK.

One official said new regulations would require a consultation process within the government, which is not currently happening. Health security agencies continue to review the data, but so far what they are seeing is no cause for concern or reason to change policy.

Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: “Testing all travelers to and from China is a reasonable first step, along with a new campaign for booster jabs and continuing to post Covid modeling data during this period of uncertainty. Step one.

Conservative Chair of the Health Choices Committee, Steve Brine, told Times Radio: Of course, that plate right now, with no urgent admission to deal with.

We know the lesson from two years ago is that time is of the essence. The public is a little bewildered that we are here where we seem to have learned nothing.

Former Conservative Health Minister James Bethell said: “Living with the virus does not mean ignoring it. Italy has started testing entrants to see if they can track the new strains that are spreading and I think we should do the same.

Some leading scientists have also urged the government to do more to monitor the spread of potential new strains in China and elsewhere, following the example of several other countries.

Italy, Japan, India, South Korea and Taiwan all require negative tests for travelers arriving from China, and Malaysia has announced new tracking and monitoring measures.

The announcement comes as Chinese hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of patients after the government decided on Monday to drop its zero-Covid policy. Experts have questioned Beijing’s official death toll, but UK health data modeling firm Airfinity estimated this week that China is experiencing more than 1 million new cases and 5,000 Covid-related deaths a day. .

Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh and a member of the government’s scientific advisory group, said: There are many things we don’t know.

He said he thinks it’s worth testing arrivals from all other countries, but mainly other variants can be monitored. It would be worthwhile to do a lateral flow test and then have a PCR test on everyone who tests positive, he said. The only thing you’re actually doing is looking for transformation information on the boundary.

Other government scientific advisers believe it will do little to screen entrants from China given the already high infection rate in the UK. Mark Woolhouse, another epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, said in a personal capacity: “It is highly doubtful that these new travel policies will have any real impact on the trajectory of Covid in the countries implementing them.

The UK did the same in South Africa more than a year ago when Omicrons were first reported. There was no perceivable effect at all. Omicron was already here.

