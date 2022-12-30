British medical practice mistakenly texts patients “aggressive lung cancer” instead of wishing them a Merry Christmas.





A British health organization wanted to send text messages to its patients wishing them a “very Merry Christmas.” Instead, mass texts told patients they had “aggressive lung cancer” and asked them to fill out forms for terminally ill patients.

Exterior photo of Askern Medical Practice, UK. Askern Medical Practice via Facebook

According to the BBC, a bulk text from Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster was sent out on 23 December. It states that the doctor has asked the beneficiary to complete the DS1500 form. According to other UK hospital systems, this form is for terminally ill patients to apply for benefits. The text also informs the recipient that he has been diagnosed with “aggressive lung cancer with metastases.”

The second letter asked the patients to accept the center’s “sincere apology.”

It says “Sent in error.” “Our message to you is that we wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

According to the BBC, the center, which has about 8,000 patients, has not publicly commented on the accident. The hospital’s final press release, issued in September, acknowledged “excellent patient feedback on the telephone consultation.”

Carl Chagwin told the BBC that his mother was one of the patients who received the text.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Is this some kind of disgusting joke?’ Chagwin said. “I was completely surprised. … They told people a few days before Christmas that he had terminal lung cancer. They can’t do that.”

Another woman, who requested anonymity, told the outlet that the text made her “very worried” because some of her family members had recently been tested for breast problems. She also saw several other people panicking about the message.

“I called the doctors, but I put it on hold as usual. So I walked around the corner and there were six people getting the same text and panicking,” he said.

Britain’s National Health Service, which oversees health care with public funds, declined to comment on the situation. The same day the text went out, the service posted an unrelated tweet saying “If you’re feeling sad, be kind to yourself” with information on how to deal with grief during the holiday season.

Christmas can be a difficult time of the year for anyone who has experienced or is experiencing grief.

There is no timetable for how long grief lasts or how it should feel at certain times of the year. But remember, you are not alone. Visit support: https://t.co/EZ43SNRH8v pic.twitter.com/v6j9l8lhVq

— NHS (@NHSuk) December 23, 2022

“The message was for someone, and when I was told it was a Christmas message, I said, ‘No, it’s for you,'” Chegwin said. He added, “If it was one of the managers who was mass texting, I wouldn’t believe them to empty the trash can.”

trending news

Lee Cohen

Li Cohen is a social media producer and new reporter for CBS News, focusing on social justice issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/askern-medical-practice-mistaken-texts-patients-aggressive-lung-cancer-instead-of-merry-christmas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos