As the UK plunges into a recession that could soon engulf Europe, the city offers clues to the UK’s cost-of-living nightmare.





While much of the world waits anxiously to see if the economy will slide into recession next year, the UK may already be in the middle of a recession.

The economy shrank by 0.3% between July and September, which the Bank of England predicted was the start of a “long period” of negative growth that would last throughout 2023.

Part of the problem is inflation at 10.7% and continuing to prove, leading to higher food and housing prices and demands for higher wages.

Cost of living pressures are being felt around the world as central banks try to tackle soaring prices with interest rate hikes designed to keep people from spending less.

The pent-up demand caused by the pandemic, the global supply shock caused by COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine have created a complicated economic situation.

As policymakers try to use the right tools to get the economy back on track, they risk overdoing it, cutting consumption and creating perfect conditions for a recession.

Many predict that much of the world will be in such a scenario by next year.

And Britain may already be leading the way.

In parliament last month, Labor leader Keir Starmer asked, “Why is Britain the first and last country to enter a recession?”

The question followed an OECD report that said the UK would fall to the bottom of the G7 leading industrialized countries that drive economic growth over the next two years.

It also comes amid rigorous assessments by some economists of the UK’s current economic outlook.

“The UK has become not poorer, but actually poorer than we had anticipated,” said Ben Zarankosaid, senior research economist at the Institute for Finance.

The epicenter of British inflation

Nowhere is the UK’s cost-of-living crisis more acutely felt than in Burnley, which is experiencing one of the country’s highest inflation rates.

Anglican priest Alex Frost grew up in a small village in northern England and serves as Vicar of St Matthew’s Church, the Apostle, a haven that welcomes locals from all walks of life.

Father Alex Frost said the effects of the UK cost-of-living crisis “had an impact”. [people] Overall”. (Facebook: Bride Alex Frost)

Over the past few months, he has noticed a spike in requests for help with food and energy bills from households suffering from recent price increases.

“get affected. [people] Generally. and like us [move further into the winter season]And putting community workers on high alert if kids want to go to school. [and]”I’m concerned,” he told ABC.

According to the Center for Cities Thinktank, the country’s inflation rate is 10.7%, while Burnley’s inflation rate was 11.7% last quarter.

Neighboring towns such as Blackburn, Blackpool and Bradford have also experienced much faster price increases, raising concerns that the gap between the north and the south in the UK is widening due to the cost of living crisis.

Burnley’s median disposable income is £20,500 per year, well below the national average of £31,000.

Many people in the area rely on fuel for commuting to and from work, and three-quarters of Burnley’s homes have a low energy efficiency rating.

“[The cost-of-living crisis] It affected people who wouldn’t normally be affected. [go to] A food bank or a food pantry,” Father Alex said.

With around 710,000 households across the UK expected to struggle to pay for warm clothing, heat and food this winter, Burnley residents have resorted to reducing their electricity use as much as possible.

Father Alex Frost grew up in Burnley, a small town in the north of England. (Facebook: Father Alex Frost)

“I have three children in my house, and I am reminding them to turn off the lights,” said FatherAlex.

“And the heating here doesn’t go on until 6pm, which means you have a very cold house to go home to, but you have to adapt to the cost of living. [is affecting] Everyone.”

‘first in, last’

The UK’s economic situation doesn’t technically fit the standard definition of a recession, which is considered two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, but some economists think it’s only a matter of time before the UK falls into one.

“Even if you miss the technical definition of a recession, I think it’s pretty clear that the economy is not doing well,” says Zaranko.

A man eats at the Breakfast Club at St Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Burnley. (Reuters: Natalie Thomas)

In the third quarter of this year, the UK recorded its worst drop in living standards since records began.

“The big picture is that the UK has suffered a more severe recession and a slower recovery since the pandemic,” said Mr Jaranco.

Mr Zaranko said a number of factors contributed to the UK suffering a more severe recession and slower recovery post-COVID, including the UK’s weak trade performance compared to other countries.

“A lot of different things are going on in the world, but most economists think Brexit is playing its part and there are trade barriers with the EU,” he said.

According to London School of Economics (LSE) researchers, Brexit has added £210 to the average household’s food bill in the two years to the end of 2021.

The key challenge is what economists describe as “unfavorable terms of trade shocks.”

Basically, the price of imports, such as energy, fuel, gas and food, is rising faster than the price of Britain’s exports, causing a widening current account deficit.

Domestic gas prices rose 129% in the 12 months to November 2022, and domestic electricity prices rose 65%.

Prices fell in the fall but are set to rise as winter sets in, raising bill prices and exacerbating inflation.

“The UK has actually been in a pretty good position in that it has more liquefied natural gas terminals than any other European country,” said Zaranko.

“However, the UK has been hit particularly hard by things like energy cuts with Norway, which is one of the main sources of gas imports.”

The UK government capped energy prices to protect residents, but Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt capped it at six months instead of the originally proposed two years.

This limit will end on March 31, 2023.

The UK’s average annual energy bill was £2,500, up 96% from last fall. (Reuters: Maja Smiejkowska)

“[The adverse terms of trade are] That’s why average household income is projected to decline by 7% over the next two years,” Zaranko said.

“This is a central challenge, a painful adjustment to poverty.[er] This is due to changes in global economic conditions,” he said.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned that it will take up to two years to get inflation under control and low-income households are likely to be hit hardest by the crisis.

‘Warm Banks’ Steps Into Invasion

Nicola Larnach started working for local charity Burnley Together 12 months ago, initially providing assistance to people laid off during the pandemic.

But with energy prices skyrocketing this year, she said thecharity’s efforts have shifted to helping people “get through the winter months.”

As wages struggle to keep pace with inflation, many people on lower incomes are spending more on “necessities” like food and energy.

“There are a lot of warm spaces, so people can stay warm over tea and coffee in a community environment,” she said.

A warm space or “warm bank,” as the name suggests, is a place where people can gather for free in a warm, safe, and welcoming environment.

A warm bank is being provided to community members to spend time away from heating their homes. (Reuters: Henry Nicholls)

These simple community places have popped up all over the country, with local councils, charities, museums, libraries and national health services serving to accommodate those struggling to pay their heating bills this winter.

But while the initiative was welcomed by charities and parliament, it also sparked debate about the need for such a space instead of government action.

Simon Francistold, Euronews Green Coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “The country’s overreliance on food banks should serve as a warning that we cannot make warm banks a normal part of our lives in the future.”

Meanwhile, the energy crisis has also exposed existing problems within the UK economy, said Stephen Evans, chief executive of the UK’s Learning and Work Institute.

“We’ve had more than a decade of relatively weak economic growth and low growth in living standards, now exacerbated by the recent energy crisis,” he said.

According to Zaranko, the UK was the only major European country to fail to recover to pre-pandemic levels this year in terms of economic size.

“So we are facing a similar blow. [to Europe in terms of COVID-19]But it’s behind a much weaker recovery after the pandemic.”

Before Britain got back on track, gasoline prices started skyrocketing after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to global sanctions.

“Because we import a lot of energy, that inevitably leaves us with less money to spend on everything else, which is really hard on people.”

In response, workers demanded a pay rise, and if their demands were not met, a nationwide strike was triggered.

What does this mean for workers?

Wage issues have eased sharply this month as workers waged industrial action almost daily in various sectors.

The UK faced widespread turmoil as postal workers, security staff and airport workers all quit their jobs demanding better pay raises and conditions.

Ambulance workers have been among those taking industrial action over wage disputes in the UK. (Reuters: Henry Nicholls)

“For example, one of the big challenges we are facing right now in the UK is strike action by workers who are taking industrial action in the face of high inflation and not satisfied with the wage compensation offered.” said Jaranco.

Strange times have come for the UK job market, where businesses are struggling to recruit enough staff as more and more people leave their jobs altogether.

“The post-pandemic labor market overall feels very strange. There are record vacancies and employers are hiring at record rates, but employment is still below pre-pandemic levels at 300,000 people. Most other developed economies are It’s higher than pre-pandemic levels,” Evans said.

Mr Evans has been watching workforce movements in the UK for months and he says there are two main reasons people are leaving.

“We estimate that there will be about 1 million fewer people in the labor market than if pre-pandemic trends continued, mostly driven by people over 50 and those with long-term illnesses leaving the labor market,” the Evanssays said. said.

More research is needed, but he said people leaving due to long-term illness could be a lasting effect of the pandemic, in part amid prolonged COVID-19 and a growing number of people suffering from mental health problems.

“Where we are now [economic] The outlook is bleak and it will be a painful two years.”

“For households, it’s going to be a two year pressure on energy prices, and then maybe a couple years pressure on interest rates.”

According to FatherAlex, some parts of the UK are more likely to be hit harder than others.

“I think there was a bit of a celebration. [COVID-19] it’s over [this year]But in places of urban deprivation like Burnley, the real legacy of the pandemic is [is that] The impact is huge.”

Burnley is the epicenter of the UK cost of living crisis. (Reuters: Russell Cheyne)

