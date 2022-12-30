Big milestone for the US Navy! Naval Air Warfare Center demonstrates unmanned cargo delivery to a moving warship





The US Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWCAD) aviation division wants to introduce unmanned drone cargo delivery to the fleet. The service recently completed the first-of-its-kind at-sea demonstration, which involved delivering supplies to a moving ship.

The demonstration was performed at an event at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in St. Inigoes, Maryland, according to the press release issued by NAWCAD on Dec. 21.

It involved several unmanned aerial systems (UAS) delivering cargo weighing less than 50 pounds (22.68 kilograms), constituting 90% of the Navy’s logistics deliveries.

Skyways Air Transportation, Inc. and Martin UAV developed the drones used in the demonstration. During the demonstration, they performed ship-to-ship, ship-to-shore, and shore-to-ship flights over a distance of 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers).

The Aircraft Division at the Naval Air Warfare Center demonstrated multiple unmanned systems during a one-of-a-kind mission to transport supplies to ships at sea. (US Navy)

These drones are able to take off and land vertically from most warships and therefore do not require dedicated equipment for launch and recovery.

“We are seeing an increase in logistics with and without personnel. For the Marine Corps, the commander is excited about where we are headed with unmanned logistics and starts conversations about operations and contested environments. The Navy is currently identifying areas where unmanned logistics would be a critical enabler of operations at sea. The Blue Water Maritime Logistics UAS is an excellent demonstration of this emerging requirement,” said Col. Victor Argobright, PMA-263 program manager.

Historically, logistics-related issues such as electronic parts or assemblies have often been the cause of warships moving to non-mission-capable or partially-mission-capable status, according to data from ship reports. US Navy losses.

Dossier: Blue Water UAS unmanned drone cargoes, economical and efficient?

Currently, tactical aircraft like the H-60 ​​helicopter and V-22 tiltrotor aircraft perform these missions. However, the service considers them less effective and much more expensive.

“Suppose you have a small component on the radar, broken on an Aegis-class ship. We can now use an unmanned system to go from the big deck, whether it’s an MSC ship or the transporter, to a little boy in a relatively short time, and we don’t have to reprogram and retrain a helicopter,” Tony Schmidt, director of rapid prototyping, experimentation, and demonstration at NAWCAD, told USNI News in April 2022 at the Navy League’s annual Sea-Air-Space Symposium.

V-22 Osprey (Wikipedia)

“Instead of waiting until the next day to send the helicopter or the next day [underway replenishment]we can get that capability literally in hours,” Schmidt said.

Therefore, recognizing the cost and inefficiency of using tactical aircraft in supply missions, the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) division, responsible for delivering supplies to bases and ships around the world, called on NAWCAD to demonstrate the ability of an autonomous vehicle to drive these logistics. assignments.

Thus, NAWCAD solicited industry to demonstrate potentially viable platforms that existed commercially. In 2019, NAWCAD acquired a Skyways V2.2 electric drone as part of the ‘Blue Water Maritime Logistics UAS concept’ for the demonstration of long-range unmanned naval cargo transportation and ship-to-shore.

An autonomous vehicle – dubbed Blue Water Maritime Logistics UAS – flies over Unmanned Air (UX) 24 Test and Evaluation during a demonstration flight at NAS Patuxent River. (US Navy)

The drone features a teardrop-shaped body with four rotors and a rear propeller. It has wings and a pointed tail for forward flight and can carry a 20-pound (about nine kilogram) payload up to a range of 65 miles (104.6 kilometers).

Blue Water project manager Bill Macchione explained that the US Navy requirements are different from other cargo requirements that online retailers like Amazon are exploring, as shipping naval cargo requires vehicles that can operate successfully. in harsh environments including high winds, open water and pitching ships at sea.

The Blue Water concept was tested last year in February, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford (CVN-78), for two weeks, delivering small packages representing spare parts and other supplies needed in a carrier environment.

A logistics prototype unmanned aerial system (UAS), called Blue Water UAS, approaches to deliver cargo to the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a supply demonstration on February 21, 2021. (US Navy)

Following these tests, US Navy engineers and test pilots continued to develop the technology, including improvements in ship handling and storage, internal cargo transportation, advanced propulsion, navigation, collision avoidance and landing systems.

After that, in July 2021, the service took the Skyways V2.2 drone and flew it ship-to-ship from USS Bainbridge (DDG-96) to USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO-188) .

A view of the removable cargo bay of the unmanned vehicle component of the US Navy’s Blue Water Logistics Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) piloted by the tanker USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO-188) while the ship was at sea in the Atlantic Ocean July 16, 2021. (US Navy)

“[For the future]we envision continued long-term experimentation, how the fleet operates and how we pass technology on to our sailors,” Schmidt said in the NAWCAD press release.

In April, Schmidt told USNI News that plans were underway to deploy four unmanned aerial systems on an aircraft carrier for about two years and see how the fleet will utilize unmanned logistics.

He declined to disclose which carrier these unmanned logistics drones will be deployed on, but reports suggest it could be either the USS George HW Bush (CVN-77) or the USS Gerald R Ford.

