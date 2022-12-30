Groundhog year: UK disposable income down 3.8% in 2023 | UK cost of living crisis





Households are facing a landmark year in 2023 as soaring gas prices and planned tax hikes squeeze disposable income and drop living standards for the second year in a row.

As fixed-rate loans end and new deals are negotiated, higher mortgage costs will add to the financial burden millions of households are already reeling from the worst drop in living standards in the last century.

The Resolution Foundation projects that disposable income will decline by 3.3% in 2022 and then by 3.8% in 2023, or 880% per household.

“In terms of the cost of living, 2022 was a far more dire year than any of the years of the pandemic or financial crisis,” said Torsten Bell, CEO of the independent think tank.

He said 2023 should see double-digit inflation, but it looks set to be a landmark year for many families whose incomes are likely to decline as much as 2022.

Inflation appears to have peaked, but prices of essential items will continue to rise, adding to bills that have doubled from last year in many cases.

Household energy consumption will increase by a record 900 units, from 1,550 this year to an average of 2,450 units in 2023. Meanwhile, the income tax threshold was frozen by Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt.

If about 2 million homeowners need to refinance their loans in 2023, mortgage payments will rise by $3,000 per year. A cascading increase in average rents will also hit millions of private renters.

Bell said a drop in inflation over the next six months would improve the economic outlook and ease pressure on policymakers to tighten spending.

The Bank of England (BoE), which has raised borrowing costs ninefold over the past year, is likely to ease its rate-hike plans.

And lowest-income households will be protected to some degree from the cost-of-living crisis after the government raises the national living wage and benefit levels by about 10%.

But Bell said: This will be hampered by declining payroll packets, a record 900% energy rate hike, a 1,000 rise in tax bills for the average household and a four-digit increase in mortgage bills for millions.

The think tank commissioned a YouGov survey of more than 10,000 people, which found that they were four times more likely to believe their financial situation had deteriorated over the past year than it had improved.

A separate study by accounting firm PwC and credit app TotallyMoney found that 8.9 million adults were under severe financial stress after reporting having to use an overdraft facility to cover everyday expenses like groceries.

Record levels of unsecured debt and rising interest rates amid a cost-of-living crisis have been the main reasons families are struggling, and it may be difficult to keep up with loan payments in 2023.

The majority of families said they would try to reduce their Christmas spending this year.

The study estimated that unsecured debt, such as personal loans, is now at over 400 billion, at 16,200 per UK household, at an all-time high.

Isabelle Jenkins, Head of Financial Services at PwC UK, said:

A Treasury spokesperson said the government was committed to supporting families with children and increasing benefits in line with inflation.

We also have plans that will help cut inflation by more than half next year, alleviate the financial pressures facing households, and have already raised income tax and tax-exempt credits to keep millions of people from paying their taxes. They added that national insurance has risen more than inflation since 2010.

