The war where you can work anywhere begins





Who makes the decisions for how many days you will be working in the office? It is slowly revealed that the bosses are not themselves. Who is the real power? The elusive top talent that every company is trying to attract.

Harvard Business School economist Raj Choudhury argues that he was the most popular job seeker in history to shape our profession. For example, in the early ’90s, using e-mail on a cell phone was a luxury only for CEOs. But soon, the company’s top talent started asking for it, and as a result, we can’t avoid email now.

Today, Choudhury’s senses are throbbing with the need for extreme flexibility. The best people don’t just want to work hybridly, they want to work wherever they want. There are two types of companies, Choudhury explains. One is being able to work anywhere, the second is refusal. I think those companies will lose people. He argues that companies trying to turn back time will lose some of their best talent, and this dynamic will force these companies to catch up.

This may come as a revelation to workers currently experiencing a 3/2 top-down model in their workplace. This 3-day start, 2-day end model was certainly expected to become standard when we first envisioned what life would be like after COVID-19 during the pandemic. But after coming out of the bedroom and dining table, we realize that we are still at the beginning of this story, not the end. Data from Stanford economist Nick Bloom backs this up. In June 2020, most companies expected their employees to work from home for about one and a half days a week, but over the next two years, expectations for telecommuting increased each month in a row. Employees are expected to be at home for nearly half of the week.

Agile startups have a powerful advantage from this cultural shift. Indeed, 2023 will see startups migrate to remote first. On the other hand, more established companies must decide whether to cling to expensive real estate and slow-developing managers, or rush to chase new trends.

This won’t be an easy transition. For example, according to a report by workplace research firm Leesman, office-based work was most popular only with one group of senior leaders who had their own offices (or personal meeting spaces). As a result, in 2023, veteran corporate managers are likely to use the economic downturn to make one last attempt to get employees back into the office. It’s hard to imagine these more traditional managers rubbing their hands at the prospect of a near-term economic downturn. However, using the softer job market as leverage to get employees back in the office may prove to be a popular strategy. It may be too late. The best talent has already made up their mind. As it resolves itself, conflicts may arise in the future.

