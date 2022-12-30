Chinese fighter jet flew within six meters of US surveillance plane | South China Sea News





Video of the incident shows a Chinese J-11 aircraft flying dangerously close to a US surveillance plane over the South China Sea.

A Chinese fighter jet flew within six meters (20 feet) of a US Air Force surveillance plane over the hotly contested South China Sea earlier this month, it was reported Thursday the American army.

A Chinese J-11 fighter pilot performed a dangerous maneuver during an intercept of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft on December 21, according to US Indo-Pacific Command, which also released a clip. video of the incident.

Footage of the encounter shows the Chinese jet fighter flying just meters from the nose of the much larger surveillance plane, a maneuver the US says forced its pilot to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The United States said its planes were flown legally in routine operations in international airspace.

The US Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, navigate and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard to the safety of all ships and aircraft in under international law, the United States military said in a statement.

We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law, the statement added.

In recent months, Chinese warplane pilots have been accused of flying dangerously close to aircraft, including several US allies, patrolling geopolitically sensitive locations in the region.

In June, Canada accused China of harassing its planes carrying out United Nations sanctions patrols along the North Korean border. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the reports extremely disturbing at the time.

Australia also alleged that a Chinese fighter jet dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in May. The alleged encounters took place on April 26 and May 26.

A US military spokesman told the New York Times that the latest interception of a Chinese aircraft came amid an alarming increase in the number of dangerous aerial interceptions and clashes at sea by the ‘APL. [Peoples Liberation Army] planes and ships.

This latest incident therefore reflects a disturbing trend of the PLA’s unsafe and dangerous interception practices that are of grave concern to the United States, the spokesperson said.

A day after the alleged aerial encounter, US officials said they were closely monitoring Chinese military activities in the region.

We continue to oppose any military pressure or coercion against our allies and partners in the region, the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a separate statement.

Chinese structures and buildings on the artificial island of Johnson Reef in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea are seen in March 2022 [File: Aaron Favila/AP Photo]

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling that Beijing’s claims had no basis. The United States has also rejected China’s claims to resource-rich waters.

Nonetheless, China has gone ahead with building artificial islands and establishing a military presence in the disputed sea. The Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan also claim portions of the South China Sea.

In 2015, a provocateur Xi Jinping claimed that the South China Sea had been controlled by China since ancient times, although this claim is historically disputed.

The dangerous airspace encounter unfolded just weeks after China alleged that a US guided missile cruiser had illegally entered waters near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The US Navy denied the reports, calling the Chinese statement false. China has previously viewed US naval patrols of the Taiwan Strait as a security risk.

Last week, China and Russia held joint naval exercises to deepen the two countries’ military partnership in the East China Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/30/chinese-fighter-jet-flew-within-20-feet-of-american-plane-us-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos